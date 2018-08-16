Log in
Polarityte Inc : DEADLINE APPROACHING: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against PolarityTE, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/16/2018 | 11:44pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PolarityTE, Inc. ("PolarityTE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: COOL) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/503923/shaw_law_logo_2.png

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On June 25, 2018, Citron Research released a report accusing PolarityTE of being a "fraud." The report alleges that the Company failed to disclose that the Company's technology has been rejected by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Based on this report, PolaryTE's share price dropped significantly during intraday trading.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
