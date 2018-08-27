Polarityte Inc : DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against PolarityTE, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PolarityTE, Inc. ("PolarityTE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: COOL) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On June 25, 2018, Citron Research released a report accusing PolarityTE of being a "fraud." The report alleges that the Company failed to disclose that the Company's technology has been rejected by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Based on this report, PolaryTE's share price dropped significantly during intraday trading.

