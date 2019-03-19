Log in
Polarityte : RM LAW Announces Investigation of PolarityTE, Inc.

03/19/2019 | 02:16pm EDT

BERWYN, Pa., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces an investigation on behalf of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) ("PolarityTE" or the "Company") investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you purchased shares of PolarityTE and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

On March 18, 2019, PolarityTE disclosed that "[o]n March 4, 2019, we obtained from the SEC a copy of the formal order of investigation of the Company and its affiliates with respect to possible violations of the federal securities laws, including, among other things, the anti-fraud provisions of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act with respect to the Company's public disclosures, the beneficial ownership reporting provisions of the Exchange Act and the anti-price manipulation provisions of the Exchange Act."

On this news, PolarityTE's share price fell over 15%, closing at $13.05 on March 18, 2019.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C.  (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here.   For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT:

RM LAW, P.C.


Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire


1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300


Berwyn, PA 19312


484-324-6800


844-291-9299


rm@maniskas.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-investigation-of-polarityte-inc-300814958.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
