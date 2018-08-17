Polarityte : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of August 27th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against PolarityTE, Inc. (COOL)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the August
27, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased PolarityTE, Inc.
(“PolarityTE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COOL)
securities between March 31, 2017 and June 22, 2018, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). PolarityTE investors have until August 27,
2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Investors suffering losses on their PolarityTE investments are
encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss
their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.
On June 25, 2018, Citron Research published a report alleging that
PolarityTE is a “fraud,” accusing it of failing to disclose that its key
technology was rejected patent status by the United States Patent and
Trademark Office. On this news, PolarityTE’s stock price fell, thereby
injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well
as failed to disclose material adverse facts about PolarityTE’s
business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges
that the defendants failed to disclose material information pertaining
to a number of topics, including: (1) the status of Patent #14/954,335
at the time it was acquired by PolarityTE on April 7, 2017 and the
months following; (2) the updated status of Patent #14/954,335 after
its June 4, 2018 final rejection by the U.S. Patent Trademark Office;
and (3) as a result of the foregoing, PolarityTE’s publicly disseminated
financial statements were materially false and misleading.
If you purchased shares of PolarityTE during the Class Period you may
move the Court no later than August 27, 2018 to ask the
Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you
need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your
choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If
you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions
concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to
these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices
of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania
19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by
email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
