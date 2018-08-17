Log in
Polarityte : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of August 27th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against PolarityTE, Inc. (COOL)

08/17/2018 | 12:43am CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the August 27, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased PolarityTE, Inc. (“PolarityTE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COOL) securities between March 31, 2017 and June 22, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). PolarityTE investors have until August 27, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their PolarityTE investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On June 25, 2018, Citron Research published a report alleging that PolarityTE is a “fraud,” accusing it of failing to disclose that its key technology was rejected patent status by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. On this news, PolarityTE’s stock price fell, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about PolarityTE’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the defendants failed to disclose material information pertaining to a number of topics, including: (1) the status of Patent #14/954,335 at the time it was acquired by PolarityTE on April 7, 2017 and the months following; (2) the updated status of Patent #14/954,335 after its June 4, 2018 final rejection by the U.S. Patent Trademark Office; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, PolarityTE’s publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading.

If you purchased shares of PolarityTE during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 27, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
