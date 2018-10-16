Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Polarityte Inc    PTE

POLARITYTE INC (PTE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Robbins Arroyo LLP: PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) Misled Shareholders According to a Class Action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 01:25am CEST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of PolarityTE, Inc. (NasdaqCM: PTE) have filed a class action complaint against the company's officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between March 31, 2017 and June 22, 2018. PolarityTE operates as a commercial-stage biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/polarityte-inc-oct-2018/

PolarityTE Accused of Lying About the Status of Its Patent

According to the complaint, on April 7, 2017, PolarityTE announced that the company bought Dr. Denver Lough's pending Patent #14/954,335 (the "Patent") in exchange for over $104 million of PolarityTE stock. Although Dr. Lough received a notice of non-final rejection of the Patent on March 31, 2017, PolarityTE never disclosed this fact to investors, and even represented the Patent was already patented. It therefore came as a surprise to investors when Citron Research published a report on June 25, 2018, revealing that PolarityTE failed to disclose that the U.S. Patent Trademark Office had issued a final rejection of the Patent on June 4, 2018. On this news, PolarityTE's stock plunged more than 27% to close at $28.14 per share on June 25, 2018, and currently trades at just about half that price.

PolarityTE Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE portfolio monitoring service, Stock Watch.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLARITYTE INC
01:25aROBBINS ARROYO LLP : PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) Misled Shareholders According to a C..
BU
10/09POLARITYTE : reg; Announces Reporting of Apparent Intentional Market Manipulatio..
PR
10/05POLARITYTE : reg; to Present at the DFCon 2018 Diabetic Foot Global Conference o..
PR
10/01POLARITYTE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
09/26MAJESCO ENTERTAINMENT : PolarityTE Announces the Expansion of the Sales Team in ..
PU
09/24MAJESCO ENTERTAINMENT : PolarityTE Announces Presentations of SkinTE Clinical Re..
PU
09/21POLARITYTE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matt..
AQ
09/20POLARITYTE : to Participate in the 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conf..
PR
09/14POLARITYTE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
09/12POLARITYTE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/05Key events next week - healthcare 
09/12PolarityTE, Inc. (COOL) CEO Denver Lough on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
09/12PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (9/12/2018) 
09/12PolarityTE reports Q3 results 
09/11OPKO HEALTH : If These SEC Charges Were Surprising Then You Haven't Been Paying .. 
Chart POLARITYTE INC
Duration : Period :
Polarityte Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLARITYTE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 65,0 $
Spread / Average Target 359%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Denver M. Lough Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & CSO
Edward Swanson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul Mann Chief Financial Officer
Michael W. Neumeister Chief Medical Officer
Stephen Milner Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLARITYTE INC-38.99%337
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%30 463
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC27.47%24 833
LONZA GROUP18.72%23 465
INCYTE CORPORATION-33.95%13 127
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.36.02%11 255
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.