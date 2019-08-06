Poletowin Pitcrew : PTW Strengthens Commitment to China's Gaming and Tech Markets with Launch of New Shanghai Office and Exclusive “Gateway to West” Program

PTW’s new Shanghai office enhances its integrated solutions offerings for Chinese gaming and tech clients

PTW (Pole to Win International, Inc.), industry-leading video games and tech solutions provider, today announced that it is bolstering its services in China with the opening of its new Shanghai office. PTW will merge two of its Shanghai subsidiaries into a single studio to reinforce its integrated solutions offerings, which include Localization, Quality Assurance, Customer Experience, Engineering & Development, and Audio Production—with an extensive voice production network supporting over 30 languages and various Chinese dialects. Since 2015, operations have witnessed an impressive doubling revenue growth year-over-year in China and this strategic move to increase PTW’s operational capacity will allow it to support more projects.

PTW Strengthens Commitment to China’s Gaming and Tech Markets with Launch of New Shanghai Office and Exclusive “Gateway to West” Program

“We are deeply committed to providing top quality services to our clients in China, and we are confident that bringing PTW Shanghai and SIDE Shanghai together will strengthen our integrated solutions offerings,” said Ms. Deborah Kirkham, CEO of PTW. “We anticipate a 10-to-20 percent improvement in efficiency for cross-functional projects while maintaining our high quality standards. Our clients trust us in delivering the best solutions, and we are constantly innovating and improving our capabilities to meet that trust.”

In addition to this new initiative, PTW will launch its exclusive “Gateway to West” program to support Chinese clients in entering the Western markets. The program was designed specifically to assist Chinese clients in developing the best product and gaming experience for players overseas. Jointly managed by PTW’s China and overseas teams, the program offers personalized integrated solutions for each client with additional market research, insights, and consultation.

“We are proud to be the trusted partner for our Chinese clients, and it’s our duty to ensure they have the avenue to succeed both locally and globally. Gateway to West is the result of our years of experience working with local clients combined with our expertise in the Western markets. Through this program, we hope to contribute to the success of our Chinese clients in their overseas ventures,” said Mr. Winston Wong, PTW President of Asia. “We plan to launch a second studio in China in the latter half of 2020 to further establish our commitment to the China market.”

“We’d love to continue be part of our clients’ exciting journey to bring fun to the world as we continue to grow our presence in China,” concluded Ms. Deborah Kirkham.

About PTW (Pole To Win International, Inc.)

PTW is the leading integrated solutions provider for Localization, Customer Experience, Quality Assurance, Audio Production, and Engineering & Development for video games, technology, interactive media, streaming media, e-commerce, and e-learning industries.

PTW had supported more than 1,500 products over the last 25 years and had since grown to 37+ studios worldwide with proficiency in 40+ languages. Our global infrastructure and robust capabilities enable us to serve clients and projects of all sizes.

PTW, comprised of global subsidiaries, was formed in 1994 and later brought under the umbrella of Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings, Inc. which is listed on the 1st Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange as 3657. POLE TO WIN is a registered trademark of Pole To Win Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries. All rights reserved. For more information, visit https://www.ptw.com/

