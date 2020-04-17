Poligrafica S Faustino S p A : April 17, 2020 - Shareholders' Meeting approves Financial Statements for 2019

PRESS RELEASE _____________________________________________________ Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A.: the Assembly approves the 2019 financial statements Financial statements at 31 December 2019 approved

Approved the I and II sections of the Remuneration Report pursuant to art. 123- ter TUF

The number of members of the Board of Directors determined at 12

Renounce to authorization for the purchase and disposal of treasury shares renewed Castrezzato, April 17, 2020 The assembly of Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A., listed on MTA Market - STAR Segment of Italian Stock Exchange, graphics and advanced communication service company, met today via telecommunication media under the chairmanship of Alberto Frigoli. Financial statements as of 31 December 2019 The Shareholders' Meeting took note of the consolidated financial statements and approved the financial statements at December 31, 2019. Main Consolidated result In 2019 the Poligrafica S. Faustino Group achieved overall sales of € 53.06 million, an increase of 11.0% compared to December 31, 2018 (€ 47.81 million). In particular, the turnover trend in the graphic production sector (+ 12.5%) and in the commercial sector (+13,1%) is positive. Foreign sales amount to € 5.60 million, equal to 10.5% of the total, up 27.3% compared to 31 December 2018 (€ 4.40 million, equal to 9.2%). EBITDA, equal to Euro 2.79 million, + 47.8% compared to 31 December 2018 (Euro 1.88 million) and benefits from the effect of savings and efficiencies recorded on all other components of operating costs, despite the higher incidence of consumption and also taking into account the lack of capitalization and the effects of applying IFRS 16. EBIT is equal to Euro 0.89 million, + 30.3% compared to 31 December 2018 (Euro 0.68 million. The pre-taxresult is equal to Euro 0.72 million, + 30.3% compared to Euro 0.55 million at December 31, 2018. Net Profit is equal to Euro 0.50 million, + 12.5% (Euro 0.44 million at December 31, 2018). The Net Financial Position, equal to Euro 6.82 million (Euro 7.89 million at 31 December 2018 and Euro 6.90 million at 30 September 2019). Main Holding Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A. results The Parent Company achieved a turnover of € 10.39 million, + 8.3% compared (€ 9.60 million in 2018). EBITDA is equal to Euro 0.61 million, + 24.5% (Euro 0.49 million in 2018). EBIT is equal to Euro 0.15 million, + 12.6% (Euro 0.13 million in 2018). The pre-tax result is equal to Euro 0.13 million, + 16.6% (Euro 0.11 million in 2018). The net result stands at Euro 0.06 million (Euro 0.05 million in 2018).

Destination of the operating result The Assembly resolved to allocate the operating profit of € 64,576 for 5% to the legal reserve and the remainder to be carried forward. Remuneration report pursuant to art 123-ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998 The Shareholders' Meeting resolved to approve, in a favorable sense and with binding resolution, the first section of the Remuneration Report prepared pursuant to Article 123-ter, paragraph 3-ter, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998. The Shareholders' Meeting also resolved to approve, in a favorable sense and with non-binding resolution, the second section of the Remuneration Report prepared pursuant to Article 123- ter, paragraph 6, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998. Reduction of the number of members of the Board of Directors The Shareholders' Meeting resolved to reduce the number of members of the Board of Directors to 12 (from 13). The resolution follows the decision of the Board of Directors, on January 27, not to proceed with the co-opting of another subject after Maurizia Frigoli's resignation, with effect from January 31, 2020. Pursuant to Law 120/2011 and art. 14, paragraph 1 of the Articles of Association, the gender distribution criterion was respected: the least represented gender is at least one third of the total members of the Board of Directors. The directors will remain in office until the approval of the financial statements at 31.12.2021. The curricula of the directors are available on the website www.psf.it in the corporate governance / corporate bodies section. The Shareholders' Meeting also resolved the related fees established in the overall amount of Euro 208,377, with effect from 1 May 2020. The Shareholders' Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to provide for additional compensation in favor of executive directors linked to the economic results of the company and / or the achievement of specific objectives, subject to the opinion of the Remuneration Committee. Renounce of authorization and purchase and disposal of treasury shares The notice of call of the Shareholders' Meeting was also indicated, as point 5, the following: "Authorization pursuant to articles 2357 and 2357-terof the Civil Code for the purchase and disposal of treasury shares". After the determination of the agenda, drawn up by the Board of Directors with the resolution of March 6, however, the Legislative Decree April 8, 2020 n. 23, published on the Official Journal, General Series n. 94 of 08.04.2020 intervened and entered into force on 09.04.2020. Among the other measures envisaged, the aforementioned provision includes, in art. 1, the "Temporary measures to support corporate liquidity" establishing that companies based in Italy, affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, can access loans guaranteed by SACE spa until 31.12.2020.

The conditions imposed on companies to access these guaranteed loans include the requirement referred to in paragraph 2, lett. i, of the same art. 1, ie "the company benefiting from the guarantee assumes the commitment that it, as well as any other company based in Italy that is part of the same group to which the former belongs, does not approve (...) the repurchase of shares during 2020". The managing directors consider Poligrafica and the Group a priority to safeguard the possibility of accessing these guaranteed loans and therefore have proposed to the shareholders' meeting, which shared and accepted this position, to renounce the resolution to authorize the purchase and disposal of shares. own. The Assembly therefore resolved to do so. Deposit of documentation The minutes of the resolutions of the Shareholders' meeting and the synthetic statement of the voting will be available for the public in the terms and with the modalities as provided by law. Resolutions of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors, met today after the conclusion of the meeting, determined the remuneration of its members. Given the decisions taken by the assembly, with the approval of the Remuneration Committee and in accordance with the Policy on Remuneration, the Board of Directors decided that , in addition to fixed remuneration payable to managing directors, variable part is so calculated: Euro 120,000 when net profit equal to Euro 3.5 million is reached; Euro 135,000 when net profit equal to Euro 4 million is reached; Euro 150,000 when net profit equal to Euro 4.5 million is reached and Euro 220,000 when net profit equal to Euro 5 million is reached.

The figure refers to the sum of consolidated net profit achieved in the 2019 - 2021 period.

Mrs. Maurizia Frigoli, the account manager responsible for the accounting documents, declare that, according to the article 154-bis, paragraph 2, of "Testo Unico della Finanza", the accounting data and the information contained in this press release correspond to the documents and the accounting books.