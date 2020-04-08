Poligrafica S Faustino S p A : April 8, 2020 - Integration and correction of the notice of call of the ordinary shareholders'meeting of 17 April 2020

PRESS RELEASE

Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A.:

integration and correction of the notice of call of the ordinary shareholders' meeting of 17 April 2020

Castrezzato, April 8, 2020

Poligrafica S. Faustino SpA, a company listed on the STAR Segment of Borsa Italiana active in technological communication services, to partially integrate and correct the notice of call of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, which will be held in a single call on April 17, 2020, at 10:30, at the registered office in Castrezzato (BS), Via Valenca, 15, states the following.

Item 2 of the agenda must be considered replaced as follows:

2. Remuneration report pursuant to art. 123-ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998. In particular: 2.1 Approval with binding resolution of the section before the Remuneration Report pursuant to art. 123-ter, paragraph 3-ter, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998

2.2 Approval with non-binding resolution of the second section of the Remuneration Report pursuant to art. 123-ter, paragraph 6 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998.

Therefore, following the press releases of March 6 and 31 and the publication of the notice of call which took place on March 9, PSF communicates the integration and correction of the notice of call itself.

This addition and correction of the notice of call of the shareholders 'meeting is made available at the registered office, on the website www.psf.itin the Investor Relations / Shareholders' Meetings section and on the authorized storage system eMarket STORAGE at the website www.emarketstorage.com.

