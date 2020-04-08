Log in
Poligrafica S Faustino S p A : April 8, 2020 - Integration and correction of the notice of call of the ordinary shareholders'meeting of 17 April 2020

04/08/2020 | 04:48am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

_____________________________________________________

Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A.:

integration and correction of the notice of call of the ordinary shareholders' meeting of 17 April 2020

Castrezzato, April 8, 2020

Poligrafica S. Faustino SpA, a company listed on the STAR Segment of Borsa Italiana active in technological communication services, to partially integrate and correct the notice of call of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, which will be held in a single call on April 17, 2020, at 10:30, at the registered office in Castrezzato (BS), Via Valenca, 15, states the following.

Item 2 of the agenda must be considered replaced as follows:

2. Remuneration report pursuant to art. 123-ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998. In particular: 2.1 Approval with binding resolution of the section before the Remuneration Report pursuant to art. 123-ter, paragraph 3-ter, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998

2.2 Approval with non-binding resolution of the second section of the Remuneration Report pursuant to art. 123-ter, paragraph 6 of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998.

Therefore, following the press releases of March 6 and 31 and the publication of the notice of call which took place on March 9, PSF communicates the integration and correction of the notice of call itself.

This addition and correction of the notice of call of the shareholders 'meeting is made available at the registered office, on the website www.psf.itin the Investor Relations / Shareholders' Meetings section and on the authorized storage system eMarket STORAGE at the website www.emarketstorage.com.

COMPANY CONTACTS

Investor Relations Manager

Company Affairs Department

Anna Lambiase

Tel. +39.030.7049213

IR TOP, Investor Relations Experts

E-mail: affarisocietari@psf.it

Tel. +39.02.45473884/3 www.irtop.com

Web: www.psf.it

E-mail: a.lambiase@psf.it

Poligrafica San Faustino (Reuters: PSF.MI) company quoted on the MTA Market - STAR Segment Italian Stock Exchange, is a Group which is specialized in publishing services and that integrates skills in communications, printing, packaging & labels, web, electronic document management and e-procurement.

The Group Sanfaustino works like a network able to offer the study, design and implementation of media and promotion strategies, acquisition, loyalty, direct, incentive travel, corporate, management of flows and data processing, e- Procurement, in web strategy and electronic document management.

Specialist: Integrae Sim S.p.A. - www.psf.it

Disclaimer

Poligrafica S.Faustino S.p.A. published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 08:47:04 UTC
