Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A.    PSF   IT0001352217

POLIGRAFICA S. FAUSTINO S.P.A.

(PSF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Poligrafica S Faustino S p A : March 30, 2020 - Shares buy back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 02:38am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

_____________________________________________________

Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A.:

shares buy-back

Castrezzato, March 27, 2020

As part of share buy-back programme approved by the Shareholders' meeting on April 18, 2019 and carried on by the Board of Directors the same day, Poligrafica S. Faustino informs that during the period between March 20 and 26, 2020 it has acquired No. 11,217 ordinary shares of Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A., equivalent to 0,998% of the share capital, at an average unit price of Euro 5.697, for a total value of Euro 63,911.35.

To the present day Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A. own No. 59,203 of its shares, equal to 5.270% of the share capital.

COMPANY CONTACTS

Investor Relations Manager

Company Affairs Department

Anna Lambiase

Tel. +39.030.7049213

IR TOP, Investor Relations Experts

E-mail: affarisocietari@psf.it

Tel. +39.02.45473884/3 www.irtop.com

Web: www.psf.it

E-mail: a.lambiase@psf.it

Poligrafica San Faustino (Reuters: PSF.MI) company quoted on the MTA Market - STAR Segment Italian Stock Exchange, is a Group which is specialized in publishing services and that integrates skills in communications, printing, packaging & labels, web, electronic document management and e-procurement.

The Group Sanfaustino works like a network able to offer the study, design and implementation of media and promotion strategies, acquisition, loyalty, direct, incentive travel, corporate, management of flows and data processing, e- Procurement, in web strategy and electronic document management.

Specialist: Integrae Sim S.p.A. - www.psf.it

Disclaimer

Poligrafica S.Faustino S.p.A. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 06:37:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on POLIGRAFICA S. FAUSTINO S.
02:38aPOLIGRAFICA S FAUSTINO S P A : March 30, 2020 - Shares buy back
PU
03/26POLIGRAFICA S FAUSTINO S P A : March 26, 2020 - Deposit of the Annual Financial ..
PU
01/27POLIGRAFICA S FAUSTINO S P A : January 27, 2020 - 2020 Financial Calendar
PU
2019POLIGRAFICA S FAUSTINO S P A : November 6, 2019 - Registered in the "Registro de..
PU
2019POLIGRAFICA S FAUSTINO S P A : October 18, 2019 - The deed of merger by incorpor..
PU
2019POLIGRAFICA SAN FAUSTINO : August 30, 2019 - Results as at June 30, 2019 approve..
PU
2019POLIGRAFICA SAN FAUSTINO : July 11, 2019 - Additional information relating to th..
PU
2019POLIGRAFICA SAN FAUSTINO : July 3, 2019 - Approved by Board of Directors the mer..
PU
2019POLIGRAFICA SAN FAUSTINO : May 29, 2019 - Registered into the Register of the co..
PU
2019POLIGRAFICA SAN FAUSTINO : May 24, 2019 - The Board of Directors approves the me..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 49,3 M
EBIT 2019 1,25 M
Net income 2019 0,77 M
Debt 2019 7,05 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,68x
P/E ratio 2020 7,07x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
Capitalization 5,83 M
Chart POLIGRAFICA S. FAUSTINO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLIGRAFICA S. FAUSTINO S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,11  €
Last Close Price 5,30  €
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto Frigoli Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Frigoli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Emilio Frigoli Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maurizia Frigoli Chief Financial Officer
Giovanni Frigoli Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLIGRAFICA S. FAUSTINO S.P.A.-23.08%6
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-1.40%6 447
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.-1.92%5 660
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.1.75%1 905
CIMPRESS PLC-54.23%1 509
SHANTOU DONGFENG PRINTING CO., LTD.-7.41%1 155
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group