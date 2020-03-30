Poligrafica S Faustino S p A : March 30, 2020 - Shares buy back

PRESS RELEASE

Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A.:

shares buy-back

Castrezzato, March 27, 2020

As part of share buy-back programme approved by the Shareholders' meeting on April 18, 2019 and carried on by the Board of Directors the same day, Poligrafica S. Faustino informs that during the period between March 20 and 26, 2020 it has acquired No. 11,217 ordinary shares of Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A., equivalent to 0,998% of the share capital, at an average unit price of Euro 5.697, for a total value of Euro 63,911.35.

To the present day Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A. own No. 59,203 of its shares, equal to 5.270% of the share capital.

Poligrafica San Faustino (Reuters: PSF.MI) company quoted on the MTA Market - STAR Segment Italian Stock Exchange, is a Group which is specialized in publishing services and that integrates skills in communications, printing, packaging & labels, web, electronic document management and e-procurement.

The Group Sanfaustino works like a network able to offer the study, design and implementation of media and promotion strategies, acquisition, loyalty, direct, incentive travel, corporate, management of flows and data processing, e- Procurement, in web strategy and electronic document management.

