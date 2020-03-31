Poligrafica S Faustino S p A : March, 31 2020 - Shareholders' Meeting confirmed for April 17,2020

PRESS RELEASE

Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A.: shareholders' meeting

confirmed for April 17, 2020

Castrezzato, March 31, 2020

Poligrafica S. Faustino SpA, a company listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana active in technological communication services, confirms that the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be held in a single call on April 17, 2020, at 10:30 am, at the registered office in Castrezzato (BS), Via Valenca, 15.

As required by art. 106 of the Law Decree of 17 March 2020 n. 18 (so-called "Cura Italia"), in order to protect the health of all the people involved, PSF intends to hold the meeting behind closed doors, providing that the participation in the meeting for the members will take place exclusively through the institution of the appointed representative (paragraph 4, second part) and, with reference to the other subjects to whom the law confers the right to participate (directors, auditors, appointed representative), by means of telecommunication means that guarantee the identification of the latter and their participation ( paragraph 2, second part).

Therefore, following the press release of March 6 and the publication of the notice of call which took place on March 9, PSF communicates the integration and correction of the notice of call itself.

In particular PSF states that the intervention of the shareholders will take place exclusivelythrough the Designated Representative (Rag. Maurizia Frigoli), pursuant to art. 135 undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 1998, without their physical presence. The shareholders who intend to participate in the meeting must therefore confer the proxy with the voting instructions to Rag. Maurizia Frigoli, as detailed in the notice of call already published on 9 March. Participation in the meeting by all the other subjects to whom this is permitted by law will take place by means of telecommunication pursuant to the aforementioned regulation.

This addition and correction of the notice of call of the shareholders 'meeting is made available at the registered office, on the website www.psf.itin the Investor Relations / Shareholders' Meetings section and on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com) .

