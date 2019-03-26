Log in
Poligrafica San Faustino : March 26, 2019 - Failure to submit lists of minority for the appointment of Auditors

0
03/26/2019 | 05:55am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

_____________________________________________________

Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A.: failure to submit lists of minority for the appointment of Auditors

Castrezzato, March 26, 2019

According to the articles 144-octies, paragraph 2, of Consob deliberation no. 11971/1999 Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A. inform that at the expiry of the period for the filing of lists for the appointment of the Board of Auditors (March 25, 2019) was filed only one list submitted by shareholders Alberto Frigoli, Giuseppe Frigoli, Emilio Frigoli, Francesco Frigoli and Giovanni Frigoli.

Consequently, in accordance with articles 144-sexies, paragraph 2, of Consob deliberation no. 11971/1999, the period within which they can be deposited at the registered office of the Company further lists for the appointment of the Board of Auditors is extended until March 28, 2019 (by 6:00 p.m.). The percentage for the presentation of lists was reduced from 4.5% to 2.25% of capital stock.

COMPANY CONTACTS

Investor Relations Manager Anna Lambiase

Company Affairs Department Emanuele Nugnes

IR TOP, Investor Relations Experts

Tel. +39.02.45473884/3 www.irtop.com E-mail: a.lambiase@psf.it

Tel. +39.030.7049213 E-mail: e.nugnes@psf.it Web: www.psf.it

Poligrafica San Faustino (Reuters: PSF.MI) company quoted on the MTA Market - STAR Segment Italian Stock Exchange, is a Group which is specialized in publishing services and that integrates skills in communications, printing, packaging & labels, web, electronic document management and e-procurement.

The Group Sanfaustino works like a network able to offer the study, design and implementation of media and promotion strategies, acquisition, loyalty, direct, incentive travel, corporate, management of flows and data processing, e- Procurement, in web strategy and electronic document management.

Specialist: Integrae Sim S.p.A. - www.psf.it

Disclaimer

Poligrafica S.Faustino S.p.A. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 09:54:11 UTC
