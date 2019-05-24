Poligrafica San Faustino : May 24, 2019 - The Board of Directors approves the merger project by incorporation of Psfinteractive S.r.l.

PRESS RELEASE

_____________________________________________________

Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A.: the Board of Directors approves the merger project by incorporation of Psfinteractive S.r.l.

Castrezzato, May 24, 2019

The Board of Directors of Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A., listed at the MTA Market - Star Segment of the Italian Stock Exchange for technological and communication services, has approved today the merger project by incorporation in Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A. of the subsidiary Psfinteractive S.r.l.

The main purpose of the operation is to concentrate in Poligrafica S. Faustino S.p.A. the activities of Psfinteractive S.r.l. in order to simplify administrative and management activities with significant cost reductions. The incorporation is also aimed at obtaining greater efficiency in production processes and enjoying administrative cost savings also thanks to a reduction of decision-making levels and operational synergies concerning the elimination of intragroup transactions no longer necessary.

The aforementioned merger will be completed using the simplified procedure pursuant to art. 2505 of the Civil Code: therefore, neither the preparation of the directors' report as per art. 2501-quinquies of the Civil Code nor the expert report as per art. 2501-sexies of the Civil Code are required here.

The accounting effects of the planned merger start from the 1st of January of the current year to the date of the last registrations foreseen by the art. 2504 of the Civil Code and, from the same date, the tax effects will start for income tax purposes.

No increase in the share capital of the merging company to service the exchange ratio will be established, no new shares will therefore be issued to be assigned to the shareholders of the companies participating in the merger for which it is necessary to determine the starting date of the profit sharing.

In the merger document the starting date of the effects pursuant to art. 2504-bis, paragraph 2 of the Civil Code with respect to third parties will also be confirmed, which may also be on a later date than the date of the last of the registrations envisaged by art. 2504 of the Civil Code.

There are no particular categories of shareholders to whom special treatment is reserved and, therefore, no particular treatment is envisaged.

The documentation relating to the aforementioned merger required by the applicable legal provisions will be filed and published within the prescribed deadlines.