POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL SA
Polimex Mostostal : Convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

09/10/2018 | 11:47am CEST

Legal basic: Article 56 para. 1 point 2 of the Act on the offer - current and periodic information

10-09-2018 11:40, Current report no. 39/2018 , 'Polimex - Mostostal' S.A.

The Management Board of Polimex - Mostostal S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw (the
'Company'), acting pursuant to art. 398, art. 399 §1, art. 4021 and art. 4022 of the Code of Commercial Companies and § 23 para. 4 of the Company Statute, convenes the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, which will be held on October 4, 2018, beginning at 10:00 am at the registered office of the Company in Warsaw at Al. John Paul II 12.
The content of the announcement of convening the assembly and draft resolutions constitute attachments to this report.
Legal basis:
§ 19 para. 1 point 1 and 2 of the Decree of the Minister of Finance of March 29, 2018 regarding current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing as equivalent information required by the laws of a non-member state as equivalent.

Disclaimer

Polimex-Mostostal SA published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 09:46:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Krzysztof Figat President-Management Board
Wojciech Jerzy Kowalczyk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrzej Sokolewicz Secretary-Supervisory Board
Bartlomiej Kurkus Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrzej Komarowski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL SA-29.95%184
VINCI-5.77%55 330
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-19.91%31 665
LARSEN & TOUBRO6.79%26 201
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-17.15%24 303
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-14.42%23 139
