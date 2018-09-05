Log in
BP concerned over planned merger of Poland's two biggest refineries

09/05/2018 | 04:13pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: BP logo is on display in Moscow

LONDON/WARSAW (Reuters) - The planned merger of Poland's two largest refiners PKN Orlen and Grupa Lotos could restrict competition in the east European country, BP said in a statement on Wednesday.

Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen said in February it planned to buy at least a 53 percent stake in Lotos, mostly from the state.

London-based oil and gas group BP has not filed any official complaint with Polish or European Union authorities but will consider its options in the future, a company spokeswoman said.

"If this merger were to go ahead, 95 percent of the (country's supply and infrastructure) market would be controlled by two companies," the BP statement said.

"We believe that a competitive market is in the best interest of Polish consumers and that this merger could restrict that competition unless there is a guaranteed competitive cost of supply and infrastructure access."

In the first half of 2018, PKN Orlen owned 1,771 petrol stations in Poland, BP had 537 stations and Lotos 484, according to data from POPiHN, a Polish organisation that provides research into local fuel market.

"We are in a dialogue with the European Commission. According to our analyses, the transaction will not threaten the competition," a PKN Orlen spokeswoman said.

PKN plans to ask the European Commission later this year for anti-monopoly approval of the deal.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Aditional reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP -0.96% 546.7 Delayed Quote.5.78%
GRUPA LOTOS SA 0.49% 70.3 End-of-day quote.21.88%
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA -1.49% 98.12 End-of-day quote.-8.13%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 100  PLN
Spread / Average Target 2,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Obajtek President & Chief Executive Officer
Izabela Felczak-Poturnicka Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wieslaw Tomasz Protasewicz Chief Financial Officer
Radoslaw Leszek Kwasnicki Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mateusz Henryk Bochacik Secretary & Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-8.13%11 294
CHEVRON CORPORATION-5.38%227 772
HOLLYFRONTIER CORP48.75%13 423
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION-32.22%10 627
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.21.65%10 481
PETRONAS GAS BHD--.--%8 891
