POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA (PKN)
Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN : Costs summary of programme of public bonds issue dedicated to individual investors

10/12/2018 | 03:38pm CEST

PKN ORLEN S.A. hereby informs about the costs of the programme of public bonds issue dedicated to individual investors ('Programme').

The total costs of the Programme amounted to PLN 5 475 518,80. Under the Programme five issues including 2 000 000 of Series A bonds, 2 000 000 of Series B bonds, 2 000 000 of Series C bonds, 2 000 000 of Series D bonds, and 2 000 000 of Series E bonds were conducted.

The above mentioned amount includes the following:

- costs of preparing and conducting of the bonds offers - PLN 3 097 382,84,

- costs of preparing of the prospectus including consulting costs - PLN 1 242 878,01,

- costs of promoting of the bonds offers - PLN 1 135 257,95.

The average cost of the offers per bond of the nominal value of PLN 100 amounted to PLN 0,13 p.a.

PKN ORLEN did not incurred the costs of underwriters fees, due to the fact that no underwriting agreement was signed by PKN ORLEN in connection with the offers of the bonds.

The costs of the Programme (excluding costs of promoting of the bonds offers) were included as prepayments and systematically charges the financial result from the day of Series A bonds issue (6 October 2017) to the day of Series E bonds maturity day (13 July 2022). The costs of promoting of the bonds offers were included in the financial result when they were incurred.

As far as taxes are concerned the transaction costs constitute tax deductible costs and are charged as of the dates of their enter into books.

See also: regulatory announcement no 87/2018 dated 27 June 2018.



Disclaimer

PKN Orlen SA published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 13:37:15 UTC
