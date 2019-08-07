Log in
Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN : EC Launches Investigation Into Proposed Grupa Lotos, PKN Orlen Merger

08/07/2019 | 11:16am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

The European Commission has opened an investigation into the proposed acquisition of Grupa Lotos SA (LTS.WA) by PKN Orlen SA (PKN.WA) due to concerns the deal will reduce competition in several markets.

The EC will assess the proposed merger of the two Polish integrated oil-and-gas companies under European Union regulation, it said Wednesday. While they are most active in Poland, where they own the only two existing refineries, they also have activities in several other Central and Eastern European countries.

The commission is concerned that the transaction will reduce competition in several markets and could lead to higher prices and less choice for business customers and end-consumers of several products, especially at fuel stations and airports.

PKN Orlen initially made moves to buy Lotos in February 2018, when it signed a letter of intent with the Polish State Treasury.

In a statement on July 4, PKN Orlen said the consolidation of the two businesses was part of a global trend, adding that other consolidations processes in Europe hadn't reduced competition on their respective markets in terms of fuel or logistics.

The EC has until Dec. 13 this year to make a decision. The Commission said that the opening of its in-depth investigation doesn't prejudge the outcome of the investigation.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRUPA LOTOS SA 0.07% 84.68 End-of-day quote.-4.38%
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA -2.17% 93.98 End-of-day quote.-13.10%
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 110 B
EBIT 2019 5 885 M
Net income 2019 4 496 M
Debt 2019 4 563 M
Yield 2019 3,74%
P/E ratio 2019 8,92x
P/E ratio 2020 8,34x
EV / Sales2019 0,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
Capitalization 40 196 M
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Obajtek President & Chief Executive Officer
Izabela Felczak-Poturnicka Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wieslaw Tomasz Protasewicz Chief Financial Officer
Radoslaw Leszek Kwasnicki Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mateusz Henryk Bochacik Secretary & Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-13.10%10 426
CHEVRON CORPORATION9.73%227 408
HOLLYFRONTIER-3.38%8 069
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-22.57%7 778
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD-12.83%5 679
CVR ENERGY, INC.40.66%4 896
