Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN : EC Launches Investigation Into Proposed Grupa Lotos, PKN Orlen Merger

By Oliver Griffin

The European Commission has opened an investigation into the proposed acquisition of Grupa Lotos SA (LTS.WA) by PKN Orlen SA (PKN.WA) due to concerns the deal will reduce competition in several markets.

The EC will assess the proposed merger of the two Polish integrated oil-and-gas companies under European Union regulation, it said Wednesday. While they are most active in Poland, where they own the only two existing refineries, they also have activities in several other Central and Eastern European countries.

The commission is concerned that the transaction will reduce competition in several markets and could lead to higher prices and less choice for business customers and end-consumers of several products, especially at fuel stations and airports.

PKN Orlen initially made moves to buy Lotos in February 2018, when it signed a letter of intent with the Polish State Treasury.

In a statement on July 4, PKN Orlen said the consolidation of the two businesses was part of a global trend, adding that other consolidations processes in Europe hadn't reduced competition on their respective markets in terms of fuel or logistics.

The EC has until Dec. 13 this year to make a decision. The Commission said that the opening of its in-depth investigation doesn't prejudge the outcome of the investigation.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin