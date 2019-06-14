Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN : Ordinary General Meeting appointed the Supervisory Board of PKN ORLEN S.A. for a new term of office

PKN ORLEN S.A. ('PKN ORLEN', 'Company') announces that the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 14 June 2019 appointed members of PKN ORLEN Supervisory Board Members for a new term of office as follows:

• Izabela Felczak-Poturnicka - Chairwoman of the Company's Supervisory Board,

• Barbara Jarzembowska - Member of the Company's Supervisory Board,

• Andrzej Kapała - Member of the Company's Supervisory Board,

• Michał Klimaszewski - Member of the Company's Supervisory Board,

• Jadwiga Lesisz - Member of the Company's Supervisory Board,

• Małgorzata Niezgoda - Member of the Company's Supervisory Board,

• Anna Sakowicz-Kacz - Member of the Company's Supervisory Board,

• Andrzej Szumański - Member of the Company's Supervisory Board,

• Anna Wójcik - Member of the Company's Supervisory Board.

Izabela Felczak-Poturnicka

Graduated from the Faculty of International Trade and the Faculty of Global Economics of the Łazarski University in Warsaw and holds a PhD studies in Management and Finance at the Warsaw School of Economics. She also completed post-graduate studies in company valuation methods at the Warsaw School of Economics. Since 2005, she is a member of the Center of Information and Organization of Research on Public Finances and Tax Law in the Countries of Central and Eastern Europe by the Department of Law of the University of Białystok. She is also an author and a co-author of science publications in economics. Ms Felczak-Poturnicka is a certified internal auditor of ISO 9001 quality management systems.

At present, she is Deputy Head of the State Treasury Department at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister. From January 2017, she served as adviser to the Minister, coordinating the work of the Ownership Policy Team at the Ministry of Energy. In 2005-2016, she held various positions at the Ministry of State Treasury. In 2016, she was acting President of the Management Board of Polski Holding Nieruchomości S.A. She is the Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Polski Holding Nieruchomości S.A. As a representative of the State Treasury, she served on the Supervisory Boards of Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa S.A., ZEW Niedzica S.A., MERAZET S.A., Z.Ch. ZACHEM S.A., and MERITUM BANK ICB S.A.

She has extensive experience in corporate governance of strategic companies. She participated in the execution of numerous transactions on the capital market, including floatation of GPW S.A., JSW S.A. and PZU S.A. on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. She is experienced in corporate governance, implementation of restructuring plans and assessment of investment project effectiveness.

Barbara Jarzembowska

She graduated from the University of Warsaw and she has also completed MBA studies. She dealt with among others financial consulting, foreign aid coordination, promotion of foreign investments. Since 2000 she has been Director at Bank Pekao S.A. responsible for among others, for operational risk, transactional banking, management of relations with key bank clients from the FMCG sector, sales monitoring, planning and implementation of budgetary targets.

Andrzej Kapała

Graduate of the School of Banking and Management in Poznań, with an MA in business management. Mr Kapała has also completed MBA studies and post-graduate courses in human resources management and financial management at the Wrocław University of Economics. Mr Kapała spent 10 years working for the Local Democracy Development Foundation, as Head of its Wrocław Branch, where he focused on advising local authorities and municipal utilities on management strategy. Then, for more than a decade he worked for private and municipal companies where he was responsible for investment and financial analysis and project management. Andrzej Kapała is an author of several dozen feasibility studies for infrastructure projects. As Head of the Administration Office of PKO Bank Polski for six years, he has been responsible for management of approximately 300 properties and bank investments in south-western Poland.

Michał Klimaszewski

Advocate, graduate of the Faculty of Law and Administration at the University of Warsaw. Doctor of legal sciences. A member of the Warsaw Seminary of Axiology Administration. Author of publications in the field of administrative law. Member of supervisory boards of companies with private capital.

Jadwiga Lesisz

Ms Jadwiga Lesisz is a graduate of Wrocław University of Economics from the Faculty of International Relations in Foreign Trade. She completed a postgraduate course in Real Estate Management at the Wrocław University of Technology. Graduate of Master of Business Administration programme run by the WSB University of Wrocław in partnership with Franklin University, USA. She has over 20 years of

professional experience, including extensive practical experience in the SME sector.

Long-term participation in business life as an owner and manager, where she created and organized business processes.

In 2012-2016, at PKO Bank Polski S.A., she was in charge of real estate operations related to bank branches, was supervising and takin part in negotiations. She was involved in business controlling of the branch network optimisation.

In 2016-2017, she was Director of the Project Management Department and member of the Audit Committee at the Polish Ministry of Development. She was responsible for development and implementation of unified project management methodology and culture, as well as for coordination of key projects.

She was employed as Vice President of the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development, responsible for areas concerning public tasks in the field of implementation of business innovation. She initiated cooperation of start-up ecosystem in Poland. She supervised public procurement processes and management of the Agency's assets and IT resources.

Małgorzata Niezgoda

Małgorzata Niezgoda is a graduate of the Environmental Engineering Faculty of the Warsaw University of Life Sciences (SGGW).

She has worked in the public administration for 23 years, including as civil servant since 2005. Currently, she heads the Ownership Supervision and Policy Department at the Ministry of Energy, which supervises key state-owned companies operating in the oil, gas and energy sectors. From February to December 2015, she worked for the Ministry of the State Treasury, first as Deputy Director in the Restructuring and State Aid Department, and then at the Key Companies Department, where she was responsible for the supervision of restructuring processes in the hard coal mining sector. From November 2014 to February 2015, she headed the Mining Department of the Ministry of Economy.

From 1996 to 2014, Ms Niezgoda worked for the Ministry of the State Treasury, from 2008 at the departments responsible for owner supervision of state-owned companies, including as Division Head (Second Owner Supervision Department, Key Companies Department, Strategic Projects Department) from 2009. She supervised mainly energy companies (TAURON Polska Energia S.A., ENERGA S.A., ENEA S.A., and PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.), but also construction, metal, shipbuilding, publishing and printing companies, as well as Mennica Polska S.A., KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. , ARP S.A., and PWPW S.A. She was responsible for oversight of all economic and legal aspects of exercising rights attached to shares held in these entities, including for document analysis and preparation of recommendations and decisions concerning ownership of the companies.

After graduation in 1996, she was employed at the Ministry of Ownership Transformation.

From 2001, she served on the supervisory boards of the following state-owned companies: ENEA S.A. (chairperson), Kompania Węglowa S.A. (chairperson), RADIO GDAŃSK S.A. of Gdańsk (deputy chairperson), Zespół Elektrowni Wodnych Niedzica S.A., PERN S.A., Lurgi Bipronaft S.A., Wydawnictwo Poznańskie Sp. z o.o. (deputy chairperson).

Currently, she is a member of the Supervisory Board of PGE TFI S.A.

Anna Sakowicz-Kacz

Graduaded from the Faculty of Law and Administration at Maria Curie-Skłodowska University in Lublin. Post diploma studies in real estate evaluation. Holds the licence of advisor for restructurisation of the Ministry of Justice. Experienced in holding the position of trustee, court supervisor, guardian in bankruptcy and reorganisation law and she is also experienced in supervisory boards works.

Andrzej Szumański

Attorney at law, professor of the Jagiellonian University at the Private Commercial Law Cathedra. He is one of three authors of the draft act as of September 15, 2000 - the Code of Commercial Companies. He participated in the work on the preparation of The OECD Principles of Corporate Governance in 1999. As an expert of Stowarzyszenie Emitentów Giełdowych he prepared, the draft of Regulations of the Commission on Corporate Governance, enabling the implementation of corporate governance principles for public companies adopted by the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Currently, he is involved in the work of the Task Team for the amendment to the Code of Commercial Companies at the Ministry of Justice. Since 1995, he is an arbitrator at the Court of Arbitration at the National Chamber of Commerce in Warsaw and since 2015 is a member of the Arbitration Council of this Court.

Since 2007 he is a President of Stock Exchange Court at the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Between 2005-2011 for two terms he was a President of the Court of Arbitration at the Polish Confederation of Private Employers 'Lewiatan'. He participated in many restructuration and privatization projects. He was a member of supervisory boards, including Południowy Koncern Energetyczny S.A. with headquarter in Katowice, Małopolska Agencja Rozwoju Regionalnego S.A. with headquarter in Krakow, Polimex-Mostostal S.A. with headquarter in Warsaw. He deals with the development of legal expertise in the field of private business law, contract law and arbitration law. Author of textbooks and commentaries in the field of company law and securities law, many articles, glosses and reviews in the field of commercial law.

Anna Wójcik

Education

2018 Warsaw University of Business, post-graduate studies, Management Department, Master of Business Administration

1998 - 2000 University of Warsaw, Department of Law and Administration, Faculty of Administration, Master's degree

1995 - 1998 School of Banking and Management in Poznań, Faculty of Administration, bachelor's degree

Professional experience

2018 - to date Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Head of the Office of the Prime Minister

2016 - 2018 Ministry of Development, Head of the Office of the Minister

2017 - 2018 Ministry of Finance, Head of the Office of the Minister

2013 - 2016 EXEQ Sp. z o.o. of Warsaw, Chief Operations Officer

2009 - 2013 Grupa Handlowa Sangroup Sp. z o.o. of Warsaw, Assistant to President of the Management Board

2006 - 2008 Reescon Sp. z o.o. (developer) of Warsaw, Assistant to President of the Management Board

2003 - 2006 Universal S.A. w upadłości (in bankruptcy) of Warsaw (foreign trade company), Administration Specialist

1998 - 2002 Cardinall Agency Ltd of Warsaw (advertising agency), Assistant to President of the Management Board

All members of the PKN ORLEN Supervisory Board appointed today declared that they are not involved in any activity competitive with PKN ORLEN and are not partners of any competitive company. They are not members of any board of a competitive capital company. All appointed members of the Supervisory Board are not on the list of insolvent debtors kept on record on the National Court Register Act.