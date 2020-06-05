Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna    PKN   PLPKN0000018

POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCY

(PKN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna : Decision of the Ordinary General Meeting regarding the distribution of profit for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 01:51pm EDT
PKN ORLEN S.A. ('Company') announces that the Ordinary General Meeting of PKN ORLEN S.A. as of 5 June 2020, having previously examined the motion of the Management Board, decided to divide PKN ORLEN's net profit for 2019 in the amount of PLN 4 813 592 019,09 in the following way:

- the amount of PLN 427 709 061,00 - for the dividend payment (PLN 1,00 per share),

- the remaining amount of PLN 4 385 882 958,09 - for the Company's supplementary capital.

Ordinary General Meeting of PKN ORLEN determined:

- 14 July 2020 as the dividend day and

- 28 July 2020 as the dividend payment date.

All Company's shares are covered by the dividend payout (427 709 061 shares).​


Go back to previous page.

Disclaimer

PKN Orlen SA published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 17:50:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORL
01:51pPOLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Decision of the Ordinary General Meeting ..
PU
01:51pPOLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Resolutions passed by the Ordinary Genera..
PU
06/04POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Motion of the shareholder the State Treas..
PU
06/03POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : PKN ORLEN one step closer to acquiring RU..
PU
06/02POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Motion of the shareholder the State Treas..
PU
06/02POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Conclusion of the agreement on directiona..
PU
06/02Polish refiner PKN to buy 65% share in newspaper distributor Ruch
RE
05/28POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : PKN ORLEN set to build hydrogen hub in W&..
PU
05/21POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : PKN ORLEN Supervisory Board has appointed..
PU
05/20POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Poland's PKN Orlen says newly acquired Os..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 74 241 M 18 904 M 18 904 M
Net income 2020 3 144 M 800 M 800 M
Net Debt 2020 12 956 M 3 299 M 3 299 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Yield 2020 3,32%
Capitalization 29 443 M 7 513 M 7 497 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 22 337
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Duration : Period :
Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 69,35 PLN
Last Close Price 68,84 PLN
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Obajtek President & Chief Executive Officer
Józef Wegrecki Head-Operations
Jadwiga Lisisz Member-Supervisory Board
Malgorzata Niezgoda Member-Supervisory Board
Anna Wojcik Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-19.79%7 514
CHEVRON CORPORATION-20.11%179 753
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-20.86%6 531
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-32.12%5 537
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-13.19%4 623
GS HOLDINGS CORP.-22.00%3 089
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group