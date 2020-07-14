Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna : Disclosure of delayed inside information regarding initiation of process directed to take capital control over Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A. by PKN ORLEN S.A.

Log in
07/14/2020 | 07:11am EDT
PKN ORLEN S.A. ('Company') discloses the following inside information, publication of which was delayed on 10 July 2020:

'PKN ORLEN S.A. ('Company') informs that on 10 July 2020 it has initiated a process directed to take capital control over Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A.

According to the Company's assumptions, the first stage of the process will be negotiations of the provisions of the letter of intent between the Company and the State Treasury that holds 71,88% of the share capital of Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A.

On the base of Art. 17 item 1 and 4 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.'



Disclaimer

PKN Orlen SA published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 11:10:04 UTC
