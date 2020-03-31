Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna : European Commission consent for taking control over ENERGA S.A. by PKN ORLEN S.A.

PKN ORLEN S.A. ('Company') informs that on 31 March 2020 it obtained an unconditional decision of the European Commission approving the merger involving the takeover of control of ENERGA S.A. with its registered office in Gdansk ('ENERGA').

In connection with today's decision of the European Commission granting consent to the concentration involving the takeover of control of ENERGA, the legal condition, under which the Company announced a tender offer to subscribe for the sale of all shares of ENERGA, has been fulfilled.

See also regulatory announcements: no 43/2019 as of 5 December 2019, no 44/2019 as of 5 December 2019 and no 9/2020 as of 26 February 2020.