Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna    PKN   PLPKN0000018

POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCY

(PKN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna : Motion of the shareholder the State Treasury regarding PKN ORLEN Ordinary General Meeting convened for 5 June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 05:31pm EDT
PKN ORLEN S.A. ('Company') informs that on 2 June 2020 to the Company there was delivered a motion of the shareholder, the State Treasury, represented by the Minister of the State Assets, submitted according to Article 401 par. 4 of the Code of Commercial Companies, with draft resolutions regarding point no 18 of the agenda of the PKN ORLEN Ordinary General Meeting, convened for 5 June 2020:

'Consideration of and voting on resolutions to amend the Company's Articles of Association and to determine the consolidated text of the Articles of Association.'

The motion of the Shareholder together with draft resolutions and justifications submitted by the shareholder is attached hereto regulatory announcement.

All information regarding the Ordinary General Meeting is available at the Company's website www.orlen.pl, tab: Investor relations/General Meetings.

See also: regulatory announcement no 29/2020 dated 8 May 2020 and regulatory announcement no 30/2020 dated 8 May 2020.


Go back to previous page.

Disclaimer

PKN Orlen SA published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 21:30:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORL
05:31pPOLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Motion of the shareholder the State Treas..
PU
03:51pPOLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Conclusion of the agreement on directiona..
PU
05:33aPolish refiner PKN to buy 65% share in newspaper distributor Ruch
RE
05/28POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : PKN ORLEN set to build hydrogen hub in W&..
PU
05/21POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : PKN ORLEN Supervisory Board has appointed..
PU
05/20POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Poland's PKN Orlen says newly acquired Os..
AQ
05/19POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Project to upgrade vacuum residue hydrode..
PU
05/13POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : PKN ORLEN makes travelling with electric ..
PU
05/11POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : PKN ORLEN has sent sanitiser liquids to I..
AQ
05/08POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of P..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 74 241 M 18 931 M 18 931 M
Net income 2020 3 689 M 941 M 941 M
Net Debt 2020 15 166 M 3 867 M 3 867 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Yield 2020 3,52%
Capitalization 28 999 M 7 385 M 7 394 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 22 337
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Duration : Period :
Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 69,80 PLN
Last Close Price 67,80 PLN
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Obajtek President & Chief Executive Officer
Józef Wegrecki Head-Operations
Jadwiga Lisisz Member-Supervisory Board
Malgorzata Niezgoda Member-Supervisory Board
Anna Wojcik Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-21.00%7 312
CHEVRON CORPORATION-23.00%173 237
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-21.78%6 582
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-38.59%5 009
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-17.87%4 592
GS HOLDINGS CORP.-23.93%2 932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group