Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna : Motion of the shareholder the State Treasury regarding PKN ORLEN Ordinary General Meeting convened for 5 June 2020

PKN ORLEN S.A. ('Company') informs that on 2 June 2020 to the Company there was delivered a motion of the shareholder, the State Treasury, represented by the Minister of the State Assets, submitted according to Article 401 par. 4 of the Code of Commercial Companies, with draft resolutions regarding point no 18 of the agenda of the PKN ORLEN Ordinary General Meeting, convened for 5 June 2020:

'Consideration of and voting on resolutions to amend the Company's Articles of Association and to determine the consolidated text of the Articles of Association.'

The motion of the Shareholder together with draft resolutions and justifications submitted by the shareholder is attached hereto regulatory announcement.

All information regarding the Ordinary General Meeting is available at the Company's website www.orlen.pl, tab: Investor relations/General Meetings.

See also: regulatory announcement no 29/2020 dated 8 May 2020 and regulatory announcement no 30/2020 dated 8 May 2020.