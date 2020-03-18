Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna    PKN   PLPKN0000018

POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCY

(PKN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna : PKN ORLEN Management Board proposal regarding distribution of the Company's net profit for 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 12:08pm EDT
PKN ORLEN S.A. ('Company') hereby informs that the Company's Management Board decided to propose to the Company's Ordinary General Meeting to divide PKN ORLEN's net profit for 2019 in the amount of PLN 4 813 592 019,09 in the following way:

- the amount of PLN 1 283 127 183,00 - for the dividend payment (PLN 3 per share),

- the remaining amount of PLN 3 530 464 836,09 - for the Company's supplementary capital.

PKN ORLEN Management Board proposes 14 July 2020 as the dividend day and 28 July 2020 as the dividend payment date.

The Management Board recommendation will be presented to PKN ORLEN's Ordinary General Meeting, which will make the final decision in this issue.​


Go back to previous page.

Disclaimer

PKN Orlen SA published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 16:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORL
12:08pPOLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : PKN ORLEN Management Board proposal regar..
PU
03/16POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : annual earnings release
03/03POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : PKN ORLEN and EU continue talks about acq..
AQ
02/29Polish oil refiner sues Commerzbank's mBank, others over interchange fees
RE
02/26POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : PKN ORLEN Licenses Honeywell Technology F..
AQ
02/21As IP Week nears more companies cancel social events due to coronavirus
RE
02/19More parties pulled at London oil week due to coronavirus
RE
02/14POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Reversal of a part of historical impairme..
PU
02/05POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Signing an agreement for realization of p..
PU
02/05POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Disclosure of delayed inside information ..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2020 102 B
EBIT 2020 4 161 M
Net income 2020 3 156 M
Debt 2020 5 682 M
Yield 2020 6,03%
P/E ratio 2020 6,75x
P/E ratio 2021 5,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
EV / Sales2021 0,26x
Capitalization 21 154 M
Chart POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Duration : Period :
Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 79,48  PLN
Last Close Price 49,46  PLN
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 60,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Obajtek President & Chief Executive Officer
Józef Wegrecki Head-Operations
Jadwiga Lisisz Member-Supervisory Board
Malgorzata Niezgoda Member-Supervisory Board
Anna Wojcik Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA2.88%5 198
CHEVRON CORPORATION-41.34%132 849
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-1.41%6 489
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED0.51%5 266
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-57.70%3 448
GS HOLDINGS CORP.-0.41%2 745
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group