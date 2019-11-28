Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna : PKN ORLEN Supervisory Board consent for realization of project of building Visbreaking Installation at production plant in Plock

PKN ORLEN ('Company') informs that on 28 November 2019 the Company's Supervisory Board gave consent for realization of the EPC phase of investment project called: 'Visbreaking Installation at production plant in Plock'. The project's implementation aims to improve crude oil production efficiency by increasing the yield of high-margin products as a result of in-depth conversion of vacuum residue from the Crude Distillation Unit. The cost of investment will amount to ca. PLN 1 bn.

Realization of the project was approved by the PKN ORLEN Management Board on 22 October 2019.

See also: regulatory announcement no 41/2019 dated 28 November 2019.

