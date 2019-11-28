Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna    PKN   PLPKN0000018

POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCY

(PKN)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna : PKN ORLEN Supervisory Board consent for realization of project of building Visbreaking Installation at production plant in Plock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 02:08pm EST
PKN ORLEN ('Company') informs that on 28 November 2019 the Company's Supervisory Board gave consent for realization of the EPC phase of investment project called: 'Visbreaking Installation at production plant in Plock'. The project's implementation aims to improve crude oil production efficiency by increasing the yield of high-margin products as a result of in-depth conversion of vacuum residue from the Crude Distillation Unit. The cost of investment will amount to ca. PLN 1 bn.

Realization of the project was approved by the PKN ORLEN Management Board on 22 October 2019.

See also: regulatory announcement no 41/2019 dated 28 November 2019.

​​

Go back to previous page.

Disclaimer

PKN Orlen SA published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 19:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORL
02:08pPOLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : PKN ORLEN Supervisory Board consent for r..
PU
02:08pPOLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Disclosure of delayed inside information ..
PU
10:07aPOLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : PKN ORLEN - Olefin plant extension nearer..
AQ
11/27POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Olefin plant extension nearer at hand
PU
10/29POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Mr Roman Kusz has been appointed to the S..
PU
10/29POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : PKN ORLEN financial calendar for 2020
PU
10/25POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : PKN ORLEN's Q3 2019 Consolidated Financia..
AQ
10/24POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : Slide show Q3 results
CO
09/30POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA : 3rd quarter report
CO
09/24POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN : The Commission's in depth analysis concerning ORL..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 110 B
EBIT 2019 6 448 M
Net income 2019 4 895 M
Debt 2019 6 192 M
Yield 2019 3,79%
P/E ratio 2019 8,29x
P/E ratio 2020 8,09x
EV / Sales2019 0,42x
EV / Sales2020 0,41x
Capitalization 39 777 M
Chart POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA
Duration : Period :
Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 104,99  PLN
Last Close Price 93,00  PLN
Spread / Highest target 40,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Obajtek President & Chief Executive Officer
Izabela Felczak-Poturnicka Chairman-Supervisory Board
Józef Wegrecki Head-Operations
Wieslaw Tomasz Protasewicz Chief Financial Officer
Jadwiga Lisisz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-14.01%10 146
CHEVRON CORPORATION8.53%223 255
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION2.31%8 379
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-15.25%8 264
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-35.57%5 001
GS HOLDINGS CORP--.--%3 879
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group