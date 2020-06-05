Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna : Resolutions passed by the Ordinary General Meeting held on 5 June 2020

PKN ORLEN S.A. ('Company') announces the full text of resolutions passed by the Ordinary General Meeting of PKN ORLEN S.A. as of 5 June 2020 ('OGM'), together with information for each resolution regarding the number of shares for which votes have been validly cast, the proportion of the share capital represented by those votes, the total number of votes validly cast including the number of votes cast in favour of and against each resolution and the number of abstentions, as well as the text of draft resolutions which have been voted but haven't been passed.

