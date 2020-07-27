Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A.    PGN   PLPGNIG00014

POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO

(PGN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 07/24
5.362 PLN   +0.68%
11:09aPoland plans cuts in coal mining as coronavirus crisis hits demand
RE
11:07aPoland plans cuts in coal mining as coronavirus crisis hits demand
RE
07/24PGNIG : More gas found in Podkarpacie region
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Poland plans cuts in coal mining as coronavirus crisis hits demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 11:07am EDT

WARSAW, July 27 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest coal producer, state-run PGG, plans to restructure mines and temporarily cut miners' salaries as part of a rescue plan designed to help the company survive the coronavirus crisis, the state assets ministry said on Monday.

PGG has been hit by falling demand for coal, lower prices, and by the rising number of coronavirus infections, which led to the temporary closure of some mines in June.

Also, Poland can no longer ignore the European Union's drive to cut carbon emissions, which has made coal-based power generation expensive.

The restructuring plan will be presented to trade unions on Tuesday. The ministry has not provided details of the plan.

On Sunday industry sources told Reuters that the government would announce deep cuts in coal output and the closure of a number of mines.

One source said PGG's annual output would be reduced by much more than 10% but not by as much as by half.

Poland generates almost 80% of its electricity from coal and is the only member of the EU that has not pledged to become carbon neutral by 2050.

The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party took power in 2015 partly on promises to sustain coal. Since then it has gradually closed a number of mines and has withdrawn from new coal projects.

Government officials have however said repeatedly that coal will long remain an important energy source for Poland, fearing that miners' protests may undermine electoral support.

The restructuring plan comes shortly after incumbent president Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally, won a presidential vote that was important for the party to continue its reforms. The next national parliamentary elections are not due until 2023.

"Today we do not hide from the employees and the trade unions that the situation is critical," PGG Chief Executive Tomasz Rogala was quoted as saying in the ministry's statement.

PGG is owned by other state-run companies, including listed power producers PGE, Energa and Enea , and gas firm PGNiG. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko Editing by Susan Fenton and David Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEA S.A. -1.85% 7.95 End-of-day quote.0.44%
ENERGA SA 0.06% 8.265 End-of-day quote.16.74%
GOLD 1.49% 1942.76 Delayed Quote.25.27%
PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA S.A. -1.00% 7.348 End-of-day quote.-7.69%
POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A. 0.68% 5.362 End-of-day quote.23.89%
SILVER 5.43% 24.366 Delayed Quote.27.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE
11:09aPoland plans cuts in coal mining as coronavirus crisis hits demand
RE
11:07aPoland plans cuts in coal mining as coronavirus crisis hits demand
RE
07/24PGNIG : More gas found in Podkarpacie region
PU
07/23POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : Current Report No. 42/2020
PU
07/23POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : Current Report No. 41/2020
PU
07/23POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : PGNiG closer to launching production from..
PU
07/17POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/14POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : PGNiG takes part in electrification of No..
PU
06/24POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : Press Release
CO
06/24POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNIC : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 36 584 M 9 750 M 9 750 M
Net income 2020 6 547 M 1 745 M 1 745 M
Net cash 2020 1 272 M 339 M 339 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,29x
Yield 2020 1,72%
Capitalization 30 983 M 8 174 M 8 257 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 24 806
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4,69 PLN
Last Close Price 5,36 PLN
Spread / Highest target 2,57%
Spread / Average Target -12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerzy Kwiecinski Chief Executive Officer
Bartlomiej Nowak Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Perkowski Vice President-Operations
Przemyslaw Waclawski Chief Financial Officer
Slawomir Borowiec Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLSKIE GÓRNICTWO NAFTOWE I GAZOWNICTWO S.A.23.89%8 174
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-7.09%1 745 550
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-47.04%122 142
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-26.85%111 613
TOTAL SE-33.64%99 659
GAZPROM-27.69%61 123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group