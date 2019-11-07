Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S A : Current Report No. 55/2019

Current Report No. 55/2019

2019.11.07 11:59 Current Report No. 55/2019

Warsaw, November 7th 2019

PGNiG Upstream Norway AS signs agreement to purchase additional 10% interest in Duva field from Pandion Energy

The Management Board of Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A. ('PGNiG', 'Company'), in reference to the Current Report No. 35/2019 of July 12th 2019, announces that on November 7th 2019 PGNiG Upstream Norway AS ('PUN'), a subsidiary of the Company, signed an agreement to purchase a 10% interest in the PL636 and PL636B licences ('Licences'), comprising the Duva field from Pandion Energy AS. Therefore, PUN's interest in the Licences increased from 20% to 30%.

The licence was purchased under the PGNiG Group Strategy for 2017-2022 (with an outlook until 2026), as announced in the Current Report No. 19/2017 of March 13th 2017.

The agreement provides for conditions precedent, including obtaining the required administrative approvals in Norway.