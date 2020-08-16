Poltronic S A : EBI 10/2020 - Raport kwartalny za II kwartał 2020

|
typ raportu
|
Raport bieżący
|
numer
|
10/2020
|
data dodania
|
2020-08-13 12:00:00
|
|
Zarząd spółki Poltronic S.A. ('Spółka, Emitent') w załączeniu przekazuje okresowy raport kwartalny za II kwartał 2020 roku
Podstawa prawna:
§ 5 ust. 1 pkt 1) Załącznika nr 3 do Regulaminu Alternatywnego Systemu Obrotu 'Informacje bieżące i okresowe przekazywane w alternatywnym systemie obrotu na rynku NewConnect'
Załączniki
Raport 2020 2Q
Osoby reprezentujące spółkę:
-
Marek Kołodziejski - Prezes Zarządu
Disclaimer
Poltronic SA published this content on 16 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2020 13:32:03 UTC