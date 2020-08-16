Log in
POLTRONIC S.A.

POLTRONIC S.A.

(PTN)
End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 08/14
1.2 PLN   +14.29%
09:33aPOLTRONIC S A : EBI 10/2020 - Raport kwartalny za II kwartał 2020
PU
Poltronic S A : EBI 10/2020 - Raport kwartalny za II kwartał 2020

08/16/2020 | 09:33am EDT
typ raportu Raport bieżący
numer 10/2020
data dodania 2020-08-13 12:00:00

Zarząd spółki Poltronic S.A. ('Spółka, Emitent') w załączeniu przekazuje okresowy raport kwartalny za II kwartał 2020 roku

Podstawa prawna:

§ 5 ust. 1 pkt 1) Załącznika nr 3 do Regulaminu Alternatywnego Systemu Obrotu 'Informacje bieżące i okresowe przekazywane w alternatywnym systemie obrotu na rynku NewConnect'

Załączniki

Raport 2020 2Q

Osoby reprezentujące spółkę:

  • Marek Kołodziejski - Prezes Zarządu

Poltronic SA published this content on 16 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2020 13:32:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 15,1 M 4,06 M 4,06 M
Net income 2019 0,54 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
Net Debt 2019 2,08 M 0,56 M 0,56 M
P/E ratio 2019 3,71x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 8,59 M 2,31 M 2,31 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,26x
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Marek Kolodziejski Chairman-Management Board
Adam Klosek Member-Supervisory Board
Rafal Pankala Member-Supervisory Board
Aleksandra Zmudzinska Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anna Leszczyszyn Member-Supervisory Board
