Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited    3636   CNE100001S81

POLY CULTURE GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED

(3636)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Poly Culture : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3636)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at the Meeting Room, 28/F, New Poly Plaza, 1 North Street of Chaoyangmen, Dongcheng District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") on Friday, 28 August 2020 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and its publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend, (if any).

By order of the Board

Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited

Xu Niansha

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 18 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xu Niansha, Mr. Zhang Xi, Mr. Jiang Yingchun and Mr. Li Weiqiang; the non-executive directors are Mr. Huang Geming and Mr. Wang Keling; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Li Boqian, Ms. Li Xiaohui and Mr. Yip Wai Ming.

Disclaimer

Poly Culture Group Corporation Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 04:07:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about POLY CULTURE GROUP CORPORA
12:16aPOLY CULTURE : Notice of board meeting
PU
2019POLY CULTURE : The voting results of the 2019 first extraordinary general meetin..
PU
2019POLY CULTURE : Notification Letter to Non-registered Holders and Request Form
PU
2019POLY CULTURE : Notification Letter to Registered Holders and Request Form
PU
2019POLY CULTURE : Renewal of continuing connected transactions for 2020 to 2022 and..
PU
2019POLY CULTURE : Announcement delay in despatch of circular
PU
2019POLY CULTURE : Notification Letter to Registered Holders and Request Form
PU
2019POLY CULTURE : Notification Letter to Non-registered Holders and Request Form
PU
2019POLY CULTURE : Proxy form for the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting to be..
PU
2019POLY CULTURE : Reply slip for the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 3 846 M 555 M 555 M
Net income 2019 49,7 M 7,17 M 7,17 M
Net Debt 2019 4 696 M 678 M 678 M
P/E ratio 2019 23,6x
Yield 2019 1,49%
Capitalization 991 M 143 M 143 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 8 114
Free-Float 33,3%
Chart POLY CULTURE GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLY CULTURE GROUP CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ying Chun Jiang CEO, Executive Director & General Manager
Nian Sha Xu Chairman
Yu Wen Chen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lin Wang Non-Executive Director
Bo Qian Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLY CULTURE GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-15.73%141
TUI AG-69.30%2 439
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-27.81%1 554
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-38.97%929
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-76.84%913
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-42.44%891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group