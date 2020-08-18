Poly Culture : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3636)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at the Meeting Room, 28/F, New Poly Plaza, 1 North Street of Chaoyangmen, Dongcheng District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") on Friday, 28 August 2020 for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and its publication and considering the payment of an interim dividend, (if any).

By order of the Board

Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited

Xu Niansha

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC, 18 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xu Niansha, Mr. Zhang Xi, Mr. Jiang Yingchun and Mr. Li Weiqiang; the non-executive directors are Mr. Huang Geming and Mr. Wang Keling; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Li Boqian, Ms. Li Xiaohui and Mr. Yip Wai Ming.