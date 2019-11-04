Poly Culture : Notification Letter to Non-registered Holders and Request Form

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

Stock Code 股份代號：3636

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

5 November 2019

Dear Non-registered Holder(Note 1),

Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of Notice for the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on t he Company's website at www.polyculture.com.cnand the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk(the "HKEX's website"). You may access the Current Corporate Communication as appea red on the Company's website or browsing through the HKEX's website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication and all future Corporate Communications(Note 2), please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o the Company's H share registrar (the "H Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.polyculture.com.cnor HKEX's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays or send an email to polyculture.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

By order of the Board of Directors

Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited

Xu Niansha

Chairman

Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication). If you have sold or transferred your H shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

Corporate Communication(s) refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Listing Rules, including but not limited to (a) the annual report; (b) the interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document;

(e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip.

（ 附 註 1 ）

各位非登記持有人 ：

保利文化集團股份有限公司（「本公司」）

2019 年第一次臨時股東大會通告 （ 「本次公司通訊」 ） 之刊發通知

本公司本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已上載於本公司的網站www.polyculture.com.cn和香港聯合交易所有限公司的網站www.hkexnews.hk（「聯交所網站」）。 閣下可在本公司網站閱覽本次公司通訊或在聯交所網站瀏覽有關文件。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊及日後之公司通訊（ 附 註 2） 的印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格（「申請表格」），並使用隨附之郵

寄標籤寄回本公司H股股份過戶登記處（「H股股份過戶登記處」），香港中央證券登記有限公司（如在香港投寄則無須貼上郵票）。 H股股份過戶登記處地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183號合和中心17M樓。申請表格亦可於本公司的網站 www.polyculture.com.cn或聯交 所網站www.hkexnews.hk內下載。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於星期一至五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9時正至下午6時正的辦公時間內致電本公司的電話熱線

2862 8688 或電郵至 polyculture.ecom@computershare.com.hk 。

承董事會命

保 利 文 化 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

董 事 長

徐 念 沙

2019 年 11 月 5 日

附註： (1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人(「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司

發出通知，希望收到公司通訊)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司 H 股股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。