Poly Culture : Notification Letter to Registered Holders and Request Form

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

Stock Code 股份代號：3636

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通知信函

5 November 2019

Dear Registered Holder,

Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited (the ''Company'')

Notice of Publication of Notice, Proxy Form and Reply Slip for the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication of the Company are available on the Company's website at www.polyculture.com.cnand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkexnews.hk(the "HKEX website"). You may visit our website or the HKEX website to view and/or download those documents. If you have elected to receive the Corporate Communications (Note) in printed form, the printed version of the Current Corporate Communication in your selected language(s) is enclosed.

If you (i) have not received a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication and wish to receive one; (ii) want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication in the alternative language to that which you have received; and/or (iii) want to change your choice of English or Chinese language(s) or means of receiving all future Corporate Communications even if you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) to receive all future Corporate Communications by website, please complete and sign the change request form (the '' Change Request Form'') on the reverse side of this letter and return it to the Company c/o the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the ''H Share Registrar'') at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong K ong by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong) or by hand delivery. You may also send your request ( specifying your name, address and request) via email to polyculture.ecom@computershare.com.hkor write to the H Share Registrar. The Company will upon your request send the Corporate Communications to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries in relation t o this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time), Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays or send an email to polyculture.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

By order of the Board of Directors

Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited

Xu Niansha

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communication(s) refers to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Listing Rules, including but not limited to (a) the annual report; (b) the interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip.

各位登記持有人：

保利文化集團股份有限公司（「本公司」）

2019 年第一次臨時股東大會通告、代表委任表格及回執 （ 「本次公司通訊」 ） 之刊發通知

本公司之本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已登載於本公司網站 www.polyculture.com.cn及香港聯合交易所有限公司網站www.hkexnews.hk(「聯交 所網站」），請瀏覽本公司網站或聯交所網站以閱覽及/或下載有關文件。如 閣下已選擇收取公司通訊( 附 註 )的印刷本，隨本函附奉 閣下所選 擇之語言版本的本次公司通訊的印刷本。

如 閣下(i)沒有收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，但希望收取該文件之印刷本; (ii)希望收取提供給 閣下之本次公司通訊之印刷本的另一種語言編製的 版本；及╱或(iii)希望更改收取所有日後刊發之公司通訊的中文或英文語言版本或收取方式的選擇縱使 閣下已選擇（或被視作選擇）透過網站 閱覽日後刊發之公司通訊，請填妥在本函背面的變更申請表格（「變更申請表格」），並使用隨附之郵寄標籤（如在香港投寄則無須貼上郵票）將 填妥及簽署後的變更申請表格寄回，或親手交回本公司H股股份過戶登記處香港中央證券登記有限公司（「H股股份過戶登記處」）以轉交本公司。 H股股份過戶登記處地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓。 閣下同時亦可將申請（註明 閣下的姓名、地址及要求）以電郵方式發送

到polyculture.ecom@computershare.com.hk或以書面方式通知H股股份過戶登記處。本公司將應 閣下要求發送所要求的公司通訊的印刷本予 閣 下，費用全免。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電本公司電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（香港公眾假期除外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正(香港 時間)或電郵至 polyculture.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

承董事會命

保 利 文 化 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

董 事 長

徐 念 沙

2 0 1 9 年 11 月 5 日

附註： 公司通訊乃指本公司已發出或將予發出上市規則第 1.01 條項下以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，包括但不限於﹕(a)年度報告；(b)中期報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上 市文件；(e)通函；(f)委任代表表格；及(g)回執。