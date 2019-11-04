Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited    3636   CNE100001S81

POLY CULTURE GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED

(3636)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Poly Culture : REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 11:10pm EST

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3636)

REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

To: Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited (the "Company")

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2) H shares of RMB1.00

each in the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend or appoint a proxy to attend on my/our behalf the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at the Meeting Room, 29/F, New Poly Plaza, 1 North Street of Chaoyangmen, Dongcheng District, Beijing, PRC at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, 20 December 2019.

Date:Signature:

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) and address(es) of the shareholder(s) as registered in the register of members in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s).
  3. The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the Company's Board of Directors' Office or Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited by hand, by facsimile or by post on or before Saturday, 30 November 2019. The Company's Board of Directors' Office is at District A, 20/F, 1 North Street of Chaoyangmen, Dongcheng District, Beijing, PRC, Post Code: 100010 (Telephone: (86 10) 6408 2711, Fax: (86 10) 6408 2662). The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (Telephone: (852) 2862 8555, Fax: (852) 2865 0990).

Disclaimer

Poly Culture Group Corporation Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 04:09:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLY CULTURE GROUP CORPORA
10/21POLY CULTURE : Renewal of continuing connected transactions for 2020 to 2022
PU
09/11POLY CULTURE : Inside information memorandum of understanding in relation to the..
PU
08/30POLY CULTURE : Notification Letter to Registered Holders and Request Form
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 1 277 M
Chart POLY CULTURE GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Poly Culture Group Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLY CULTURE GROUP CORPORA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 5,78  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ying Chun Jiang CEO, Executive Director & General Manager
Nian Sha Xu Chairman
Yu Wen Chen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lin Wang Non-Executive Director
Bo Qian Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLY CULTURE GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-43.44%184
TUI-2.93%7 851
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS43.18%6 013
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-15.50%3 948
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.36.44%2 123
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A.-13.29%1 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group