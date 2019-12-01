Log in
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO.

POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO.

(600048)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Poly Property Development Plans Hong Kong IPO

0
12/01/2019 | 09:00pm EST

By P.R.Venkat

Poly Property Development Co. is planning an initial public offering in Hong Kong as its Shanghai-listed controlling shareholder Poly Developments & Holdings Group Co. (600048.SH) seeks to spin off some businesses.

Huatai Financial Holdings and GF Capital Ltd. are among the banks that have been appointed to advise Poly Property Development on the IPO, a notification filed to the Hong Kong exchange late Sunday showed.

The notification didn't disclose how much the company is seeking to raise from the offering.

Poly Property is a property-management service provider in China. Its controlling shareholder Poly Developments is majority owned by state-run China Poly Group.

For the six months ended June, Poly Property's total revenue nearly doubled on year to 2.82 billion yuan ($401 million).

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD. 0.21% 14.43 End-of-day quote.22.14%
POLY PROPERTY GROUP CO., LIMITED -1.41% 2.8 End-of-day quote.14.29%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.03% 7.0286 Delayed Quote.2.36%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 237 B
EBIT 2019 46 103 M
Net income 2019 24 812 M
Debt 2019 65 927 M
Yield 2019 4,36%
P/E ratio 2019 6,92x
P/E ratio 2020 5,78x
EV / Sales2019 1,01x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
Capitalization 172 B
Chart POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 18,07  CNY
Last Close Price 14,43  CNY
Spread / Highest target 52,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ping Liu General Manager & Director
Guang Ju Song Chairman
Jun Fu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dong Li Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Zhen Gao Zhang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.22.14%24 483
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.52%42 165
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-2.05%36 741
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED12.27%30 836
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED13.42%30 010
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.18.66%24 967
