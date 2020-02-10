Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Poly Property Group Co., Limited    0119   HK0119000674

POLY PROPERTY GROUP CO., LIMITED

(0119)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Poly Property : PROPERTY SALES UPDATE FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JANUARY 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 04:58am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00119)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPERTY SALES UPDATE

FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JANUARY 2020

This announcement is made by Poly Property Group Co., Limited (the "Company") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.

The Company wishes to provide to its shareholders the attached property sales update which contains certain operating data of the Company, its subsidiaries together with its joint ventures and associated companies (the "Group") for the month ended 31 January 2020 (the "Property Sales Update"). The Property Sales Update is also available on the website of the Company (http://www.polyhongkong.com). The Property Sales Update has been prepared on the basis of internal management records and it has not been audited or reviewed by external auditors. Information contained in the Property Sales Update may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. As such, the data is for investors' reference only. The Property Sales Update is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments or to provide any investment service or investment advice.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when investing in or dealing in the securities of the Company. In the event of any doubt, investors should seek professional advice from professionals or financial consultants.

By order of the Board

Poly Property Group Co., Limited

ZHANG Bingnan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Bingnan, Mr. Han Qingtao, Mr. Xue Ming, Mr. Wang Xu, Mr. Wang Jian, Mr. Ye Liwen and Mr. Zhu Weirong, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Ip Chun Chung, Robert, Mr. Choy Shu Kwan, Miss Leung Sau Fan, Sylvia and Mr. Wong Ka Lun.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00119)

PROPERTY SALES UPDATE

FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JANUARY 2020

The Group Recorded Contracted Sales of Approximately

RMB 3.0 Billion for the Month Ended 31 January 2020

(10 February 2020 - Hong Kong) Poly Property Group Co., Limited (Stock Code: 00119) is pleased to announce that Poly Property Group Co., Limited, its subsidiaries together with its joint ventures and associated companies (the "Group") have recorded contracted sales of approximately equivalent to RMB 3.0 billion, with contracted area sold totaling approximately 126,000 square metres for the month ended 31 January 2020.

About Poly Property Group Co., Limited

Poly Property Group Co., Limited is one of the foremost property developers in China and is the real estate offshore listed flagship of China Poly Group Corporation Limited (a state-owned enterprise). Its major businesses include property development, investment and management. The Group develops residential and commercial properties in the Yangtze River Delta, Pearl River Delta, Southwestern Region and Other Regions in the PRC as well as Hong Kong and Overseas. The Group's projects are located in 24 cities in the PRC and overseas, including Shanghai, Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Wuhan, Jinan, Harbin, Suzhou, Guiyang, Nanning, Ningbo and Kunming, among others. The Group maintains a high-quality investment portfolio in various cities comprising landmark properties such as Shanghai Poly Plaza, Shanghai Stock Exchange Building, Beijing Poly Plaza and Shenzhen Poly Culture Plaza. As at the end of January 2020, the total gross floor area of the Group's land bank (including projects under construction and held for future development) amounted to approximately 22 million square metres. For more information, please visit http://www.polyhongkong.com.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Wonderful Sky Financial Group

Alice Wong

Lymone Cheng

Tel:

+852 3970 2238

Tel:

+852 3970 2177

Email:

alicewong@wsfg.hk

Email:

lymonezhengmz@wsfg.hk

Note:

This Property Sales Update has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditors. Information contained herein may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. As such, the data contained herein is for investors' reference only.

Disclaimer

Poly Property Group Co. Limited published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 09:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on POLY PROPERTY GROUP CO., L
04:58aPOLY PROPERTY : Property sales update for the month ended 31 january 2020
PU
2019POLY PROPERTY : Announcement made pursuant to rule 13.18 of the listing rules
PU
2019POLY PROPERTY : Property sales update for the eleven months ended 30 november 20..
PU
2019POLY PROPERTY : Continuing connected transactions - financial framework agreemen..
PU
2019Poly Property Development Plans Hong Kong IPO
DJ
2019POLY PROPERTY : Property sales update for the ten months ended 31 october 2019
PU
2019POLY PROPERTY : Delay in despatch of circular
PU
2019POLY PROPERTY : Property sales update for the eight months ended 30 september 20..
PU
2019POLY PROPERTY : Major transaction - proposed disposal of interest in win loyal d..
PU
2019POLY PROPERTY : Inside information
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 37 929 M
EBIT 2019 10 314 M
Net income 2019 3 733 M
Debt 2019 31 745 M
Yield 2019 9,25%
P/E ratio 2019 3,00x
P/E ratio 2020 3,64x
EV / Sales2019 1,13x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
Capitalization 11 204 M
Chart POLY PROPERTY GROUP CO., LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Poly Property Group Co., Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLY PROPERTY GROUP CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,65  HKD
Last Close Price 3,06  HKD
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Wang Managing Director & Executive Director
Bingnan Zhang Chairman
Xu Wang Executive Director
Shu Kwan Choy Independent Non-Executive Director
Chun Chung Ip Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLY PROPERTY GROUP CO., LIMITED-6.13%1 424
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.62%41 114
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-11.53%35 759
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-11.18%29 976
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.24%27 664
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.4.20%26 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group