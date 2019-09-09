Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Poly Property Group Co Ltd    0119   HK0119000674

POLY PROPERTY GROUP CO LTD

(0119)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Poly Property : ANNOUNCEMENT MADE PURSUANT TO RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 05:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00119)

ANNOUNCEMENT MADE PURSUANT TO

RULE 13.18 OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.18 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The board of directors (the "Board") of Poly Property Group Co., Limited (the "Company") announces that on 9 September 2019, the Company (as corporate guarantor), an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Subsidiary") in which the Company holds 70% beneficial interest (as borrower), and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited (the "Bank") (as lender) entered into a facility agreement (the "Facility Agreement") for a term loan facility of up to HK$2,900,000,000 (the "Banking Facility"). The final maturity date of the Banking Facility shall be the earlier of (i) the date falling 60 months after the date of the Facility Agreement; and (ii) the date falling 9 months after the date of the certificate of compliance of the government grant concerned. Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Facility Agreement, the Company shall provide the Bank with the guarantee in proportion to its ultimate beneficial interest in the Subsidiary.

Pursuant to the Facility Agreement, if, among other things, China Poly Group Corporation Limited ("China Poly", the controlling shareholder of the Company) ceases to (a) be the single largest shareholder of the Company, (b) maintain management control of the Board of the Company, or (c) be under the control of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, the Bank may declare that all or any part of the advance(s) made by the Bank under the Banking Facility together with interest and any other amounts accrued thereunder be immediately due and payable. As at the date of this announcement, China Poly, through its subsidiaries, holds approximately 47.32% of the total issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

1

The Company will make continuing disclosure in its subsequent interim and annual reports pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.21 of the Listing Rules so long as the abovementioned obligations continue to exist.

By order of the Board

Poly Property Group Co., Limited

ZHANG Bingnan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Bingnan, Mr. Han Qingtao, Mr. Xue Ming, Mr. Wang Xu, Mr. Wang Jian, Mr. Ye Liwen, Mr. Zhu Weirong, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Ip Chun Chung, Robert, Mr. Choy Shu Kwan, Miss Leung Sau Fan, Sylvia and Mr. Wong Ka Lun.

2

Disclaimer

Poly Property Group Co. Limited published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 09:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLY PROPERTY GROUP CO LTD
05:32aPOLY PROPERTY : Announcement made pursuant to rule 13.18 of the listing rules
PU
08/29POLY PROPERTY : Discloseable transaction in relation to the acquisition of addit..
PU
07/10POLY PROPERTY : Property sales update for the first half year ended 30 june 2019
PU
06/28Hong Kong home prices hit new peak in May, but momentum slows
RE
06/06POLY PROPERTY : sees 4 times increase in interim net
AQ
06/06POLY PROPERTY GROUP CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/29POLY PROPERTY : Result of poll voting of annual general meeting held on 29 may 2..
PU
05/03POLY PROPERTY : Chang of company secretary and authorized representative
PU
04/24POLY PROPERTY : General mandates to issue and repurchase shares and re-election ..
PU
03/29POLY PROPERTY : Terms of reference of risk management committee
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 40 925 M
EBIT 2019 5 363 M
Net income 2019 3 499 M
Debt 2019 31 074 M
Yield 2019 9,48%
P/E ratio 2019 2,89x
P/E ratio 2020 2,66x
EV / Sales2019 1,01x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
Capitalization 10 106 M
Chart POLY PROPERTY GROUP CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Poly Property Group Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLY PROPERTY GROUP CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,40  HKD
Last Close Price 2,76  HKD
Spread / Highest target 59,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Wang Managing Director & Executive Director
Bingnan Zhang Chairman
Xu Wang Executive Director
Shu Kwan Choy Independent Non-Executive Director
Chun Chung Ip Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLY PROPERTY GROUP CO LTD12.65%1 289
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.60%42 547
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-4.10%35 919
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.61%29 486
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-27.19%28 838
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD7.80%28 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group