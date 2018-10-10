Poly Property : PROPERTY SALES UPDATE FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

The Company wishes to provide to its shareholders the attached property sales update which contains certain operating data of the Company, its subsidiaries together with its joint ventures and associated companies (the "Group") for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 (the "Property Sales Update").

Hong Kong, 10 October 2018

The Group Recorded Contracted Sales of Approximately RMB 31.5 Billion for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2018

(10 October 2018 - Hong Kong) Poly Property Group Co., Limited (Stock Code: 00119) is pleased to announce that Poly Property Group Co., Limited, its subsidiaries together with its joint ventures and associated companies (the "Group") have recorded contracted sales of approximately equivalent to RMB 31.5 billion(Note1), with contracted area sold totaling approximately 1,770,000 square metres for the nine months ended 30 September 2018.

About Poly Property Group Co., Limited

Poly Property Group Co., Limited is one of the foremost property developers in China and is the real estate offshore listed flagship of China Poly Group Corporation Limited (a state-owned enterprise). Its major businesses include property development, investment and management. The Group develops residential and commercial properties in the Yangtze River Delta, Pearl River Delta, Southwestern Region and Other Regions in the PRC as well as Hong Kong, Macau and Overseas. The Group's projects are located in 25 cities in the PRC and overseas, including Shanghai, Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Wuhan, Suzhou, Guiyang and Nanning, among others. The Group maintains a high-quality investment portfolio in various cities comprising landmark properties such as Shanghai Poly Plaza, Shanghai Stock Exchange Building and Beijing Poly Plaza. As at the end of September 2018, the total gross floor area of the Group's land bank (including projects under construction and held for future development) amounted to approximately 22 million square metres. For more information, please visit http://www.polyhongkong.com.

1. From January 2018 onwards, the Company will announce sales data inclusive of value-added tax. As a result, the cumulative sales figures for the current month and the current year are not directly comparable to the historical figures previously announced.

2. This Property Sales Update has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditors. Information contained herein may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. As such, the data contained herein is for investors' reference only.