POLY PROPERTY GROUP CO LTD

(0119)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/11
2.92 HKD   -0.68%
Poly Property : PROPERTY SALES UPDATE FOR THE TWO MONTHS ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2019

03/12/2019 | 07:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00119)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPERTY SALES UPDATE

FOR THE TWO MONTHS ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2019

This announcement is made by Poly Property Group Co., Limited (the "Company") pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Listing Rules.

The Company wishes to provide to its shareholders the attached property sales update which contains certain operating data of the Company, its subsidiaries together with its joint ventures and associated companies (the "Group") for the two months ended 28 February 2019 (the "Property Sales Update"). The Property Sales Update is also available on the website of the Company (http://www.polyhongkong.com). The Property Sales Update has been prepared on the basis of internal management records and it has not been audited or reviewed by external auditors. Information contained in the Property Sales Update may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. As such, the data is for investors' reference only. The Property Sales Update is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments or to provide any investment service or investment advice.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when investing in or dealing in the securities of the Company. In the event of any doubt, investors should seek professional advice from professionals or financial consultants.

By order of the Board

Poly Property Group Co., Limited

ZHANG Bingnan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Bingnan, Mr. Han Qingtao, Mr. Xue Ming, Mr. Wang Xu, Mr. Wang Jian, Mr. Ye Liwen and Mr. Zhu Weirong, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Ip Chun Chung, Robert, Mr. Choy Shu Kwan, Miss Leung Sau Fan, Sylvia and Mr. Wong Ka Lun.

The Group Recorded Contracted Sales of Approximately RMB 4.3 Billion for the Two Months Ended 28 February 2019

(12 March 2019 - Hong Kong) Poly Property Group Co., Limited (Stock Code: 00119) is pleased to announce that Poly Property Group Co., Limited, its subsidiaries together with its joint ventures and associated companies (the "Group") have recorded contracted sales of approximately equivalent to RMB 4.3 billion, with contracted area sold totaling approximately 227,000 square metres for the two months ended 28 February 2019.

About Poly Property Group Co., Limited

Poly Property Group Co., Limited is one of the foremost property developers in China and is the real estate offshore listed flagship of China Poly Group Corporation Limited (a state-owned enterprise). Its major businesses include property development, investment and management. The Group develops residential and commercial properties in the Yangtze River Delta, Pearl River Delta, Southwestern Region and Other Regions in the PRC as well as Hong Kong, Macau and Overseas. The Group's projects are located in 25 cities in the PRC and overseas, including Shanghai, Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Wuhan, Suzhou, Guiyang and Nanning, among others. The Group maintains a high-quality investment portfolio in various cities comprising landmark properties such as Shanghai Poly Plaza, Shanghai Stock Exchange Building and Beijing Poly Plaza. As at the end of February 2019, the total gross floor area of the Group's land bank (including projects under construction and held for future development) amounted to approximately 22 million square metres. For more information, please visit http://www.polyhongkong.com.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Wonderful Sky Financial Group

Lesley Zhang

Chloe Cheung

Tel: +852 3970 2182

Tel: +852 3970 2358

Email: lesleyzhang@wsfg.hk

Email: chloecheungyt@wsfg.hk

Note:

This Property Sales Update has been prepared on the basis of internal management records. It has not been audited or reviewed by external auditors. Information contained herein may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information. As such, the data contained herein is for investors' reference only.

Disclaimer

Poly Property Group Co. Limited published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 10:57:33 UTC
