Poly Property : RESULT OF POLL VOTING OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 MAY 2019
0
05/29/2019 | 07:04am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 00119)
RESULT OF POLL VOTING OF
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 MAY 2019
At the Annual General Meeting of Poly Property Group Co., Limited (the "Company") held on 29 May 2019 (the "AGM"), all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 25 April 2019 are passed by the shareholders of the Company as ordinary resolutions by way of poll.
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's share registrar, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares in the Company was 3,661,537,046 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. There is no restriction on any shareholders casting votes on any of the resolutions at the AGM.
The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that each of the proposed resolutions was duly passed and the voting details are set out as follows:
Resolution
Number of Votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To receive and adopt the audited consolidated
financial statements of the Company and the reports of
2,489,225,835
270,000
the directors and auditor of the Company for the year
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
ended 31 December 2018.
2.
To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31
2,492,318,662
270,000
December 2018.
(99.99%)
(0.01%)
1
3.
(A)
To re-elect Mr. Zhang Bingnan as a director of
2,312,833,458
179,755,204
the Company.
(92.79%)
(7.21%)
(B)
To re-elect Mr. Xue Ming as a director of the
2,168,644,983
323,673,679
Company.
(87.01%)
(12.99%)
(C)
To re-elect Mr. Wang Xu as a director of the
2,184,638,983
307,785,679
Company.
(87.65%)
(12.35%)
(D)
To re-elect Mr. Wang Jian as a director of the
2,452,544,018
39,893,644
Company.
(98.40%)
(1.60%)
(E)
To re-elect Mr. Zhu Weirong as a director of
2,184,637,983
307,785,679
the Company.
(87.65%)
(12.35%)
(F)
To re-elect Mr. Ip Chun Chung Robert as a
2,458,962,396
33,476,266
director of the Company.
(98.66%)
(1.34%)
(G)
To re-elect Mr. Choy Shu Kwan as a director of
2,458,928,396
33,495,266
the Company.
(98.66%)
(1.34%)
(H)
To authorise the board of directors to fix the
2,491,631,306
421,001
remuneration of the directors of the Company.
(99.98%)
(0.02%)
4.
To re-appoint Messrs. BDO Limited as the auditor of
2,458,784,306
33,645,356
the Company and to authorise the board of directors of
(98.65%)
(1.35%)
the Company to fix its remuneration.
5.
(A)
To grant a general mandate to the board of
directors
of the
Company to issue and
allot
2,047,278,707
445,150,955
additional
shares
not exceeding 20% of
the
(82.14%)
( 17.86%)
aggregate amount of the shares of the Company
in issue as at the date of this resolution.
(B)
To grant a general mandate to the board of
directors of the Company to repurchase shares
2,490,414,840
1,627,467
of the Company
not exceeding 10% of
the
(99.93%)
(0.07%)
aggregate amount of the shares of the Company
in issue as at the date of this resolution.
(C)
To extend the general mandate granted to the
board of
directors of the Company under
2,075,639,328
416,789,334
Resolution No. 5(A) by adding the amount of
(83.28%)
(16.72%)
the shares repurchased by the Company under
Resolution No. 5(B).
2
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the above resolutions, the resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions.
By order of the Board
Poly Property Group Co., Limited
Zhang Bingnan
Chairman
Hong Kong, 29 May 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Bingnan, Mr. Han Qingtao, Mr. Xue Ming, Mr. Wang Xu, Mr. Wang Jian, Mr. Ye Liwen, Mr. Zhu Weirong, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Ip Chun Chung, Robert, Mr. Choy Shu Kwan, Miss Leung Sau Fan, Sylvia and Mr. Wong Ka Lun.
Poly Property Group Co. Limited published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 11:03:04 UTC