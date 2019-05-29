Poly Property : RESULT OF POLL VOTING OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 MAY 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00119)

RESULT OF POLL VOTING OF

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 MAY 2019

At the Annual General Meeting of Poly Property Group Co., Limited (the "Company") held on 29 May 2019 (the "AGM"), all the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 25 April 2019 are passed by the shareholders of the Company as ordinary resolutions by way of poll.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's share registrar, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares in the Company was 3,661,537,046 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the AGM. There is no restriction on any shareholders casting votes on any of the resolutions at the AGM.

The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that each of the proposed resolutions was duly passed and the voting details are set out as follows:

Resolution Number of Votes (%) For Against 1. To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the reports of 2,489,225,835 270,000 the directors and auditor of the Company for the year (99.99%) (0.01%) ended 31 December 2018. 2. To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 2,492,318,662 270,000 December 2018. (99.99%) (0.01%)

1