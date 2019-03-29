Poly Property : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2018

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Poly Property Group Co., Limited

保 利 置 業 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00119)

RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2018

RESULTS

The directors (the "Directors") of Poly Property Group Co., Limited (the "Company") announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31st December, 2018, together with comparative figures for the previous year ended 31st December, 2017, as follows:

- 1 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the year ended 31st December, 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

2

23,233,644

31,703,042

Cost of sales

(14,715,439)

(25,162,217)

Gross profit

8,518,205

6,540,825

Increase in fair value of investment properties

278,932

66,329

Increase in fair value of financial assets

14,389

-

Other gains, net

349,184

994,129

Selling expenses

(693,000)

(1,009,851)

Administrative expenses

(1,606,298)

(1,405,405)

Gain on step-up acquisition of a subsidiary

-

848,352

Impairment loss on properties under development

and held for sale

(10,909)

-

Other operating expenses

(346,418)

(371,317)

Finance costs

3

(1,275,566)

(961,878)

Share of results of associates

(53,954)

(10,083)

Share of results of joint ventures

250,369

198,088

Profit before income tax expense

4

5,424,934

4,889,189

Income tax expense

5

(2,823,486)

(2,322,549)

Profit for the year

2,601,448

2,566,640

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

2,241,590

2,462,061

Non-controlling interests

359,858

104,579

2,601,448

2,566,640

Earnings per share (expressed in HK cents)

7

- Basic

61.22

67.24

- Diluted

61.22

67.24

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31st December, 2018

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit for the year

2,601,448

2,566,640

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation of financial

statements of foreign operations

(908,196)

1,354,507

Change in fair value of available-for-sale investments

-

14,895

(908,196)

1,369,402

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Surplus arising on revaluation of properties

547,454

44,548

Other comprehensive income before income tax effect

(360,742)

1,413,950

Deferred tax liability arising on revaluation of properties

(136,863)

(11,137)

Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of tax

(497,605)

1,402,813

Total comprehensive income for the year

2,103,843

3,969,453

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

1,831,558

3,530,535

Non-controlling interests

272,285

438,918

2,103,843

3,969,453

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31st December, 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current assets

Investment properties

12,571,809

10,904,879

Property, plant and equipment

3,878,612

1,890,842

Prepaid lease payments - non-current portion

372,363

325,385

Interests in associates

264,576

298,155

Interests in joint ventures

7,773,395

3,956,952

Financial assets at fair value through profit or

loss

426,941

-

Available-for-sale investments

-

325,839

Loan receivables

216,021

112,583

Deposits paid for acquisition of land use rights

1,921,839

1,643,905

Deposits paid for acquisition of subsidiaries

-

238,095

Deferred tax assets

327,848

319,150

Total non-current assets

27,753,404

20,015,785

Current assets

Properties under development

52,885,536

53,631,353

Properties held for sale

28,197,992

21,608,481

Contract costs

465,069

-

Other inventories

46,478

54,057

Trade and other receivables

8

5,151,482

4,776,797

Prepaid lease payments - current portion

11,995

10,175

Amounts due from associates

1,228,259

757,418

Amounts due from joint ventures

3,015,072

4,141,267

Amounts due from non-controlling

shareholders of subsidiaries

862,587

939,600

Taxation recoverable

1,691,067

1,592,664

Pledged bank deposits

4,201,597

329,237

Bank balances, deposits and cash

23,152,884

20,921,650

Total current assets

120,910,018

108,762,699

- 4 -

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

9

19,694,131

15,552,504

Contract liabilities

31,110,373

-

Pre-sale deposits

-

25,906,757

Property rental deposits

122,336

126,151

Amounts due to joint ventures

3,518,574

2,258,285

Amount due to the ultimate holding company

52,571

411,592

Amount due to an intermediate holding

company

3,209

21,034

Amounts due to fellow subsidiaries

1,377

587,869

Amounts due to non-controlling shareholders of

subsidiaries

2,395,404

2,529,004

Taxation payable

2,282,487

2,009,346

Notes payable

-

3,900,000

Bank and other borrowings - due within one

year

13,840,294

15,835,437

Total current liabilities

73,020,756

69,137,979

Net current assets

47,889,262

39,624,720

Total assets less current liabilities

75,642,666

59,640,505

Capital and reserves attributable to owners of the

Company

Share capital

10

17,685,677

17,685,677

Reserves

12,203,418

10,610,687

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

29,889,095

28,296,364

Non-controlling interests

2,670,318

2,520,217

Total equity

32,559,413

30,816,581

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Poly Property Group Co. Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 08:16:07 UTC
