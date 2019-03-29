Poly Property : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Poly Property Group Co., Limited

保 利 置 業 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00119)

RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2018

RESULTS

The directors (the "Directors") of Poly Property Group Co., Limited (the "Company") announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31st December, 2018, together with comparative figures for the previous year ended 31st December, 2017, as follows: