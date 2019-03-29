Poly Property : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2018
Poly Property Group Co., Limited
保 利 置 業 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 00119)
RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2018
RESULTS
The directors (the "Directors") of Poly Property Group Co., Limited (the "Company") announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31st December, 2018, together with comparative figures for the previous year ended 31st December, 2017, as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the year ended 31st December, 2018
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Revenue
2
23,233,644
31,703,042
Cost of sales
(14,715,439)
(25,162,217)
Gross profit
8,518,205
6,540,825
Increase in fair value of investment properties
278,932
66,329
Increase in fair value of financial assets
14,389
-
Other gains, net
349,184
994,129
Selling expenses
(693,000)
(1,009,851)
Administrative expenses
(1,606,298)
(1,405,405)
Gain on step-up acquisition of a subsidiary
-
848,352
Impairment loss on properties under development
and held for sale
(10,909)
-
Other operating expenses
(346,418)
(371,317)
Finance costs
3
(1,275,566)
(961,878)
Share of results of associates
(53,954)
(10,083)
Share of results of joint ventures
250,369
198,088
Profit before income tax expense
4
5,424,934
4,889,189
Income tax expense
5
(2,823,486)
(2,322,549)
Profit for the year
2,601,448
2,566,640
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
2,241,590
2,462,061
Non-controlling interests
359,858
104,579
2,601,448
2,566,640
Earnings per share (expressed in HK cents)
7
- Basic
61.22
67.24
- Diluted
61.22
67.24
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31st December, 2018
2018
2017
HK$'000
HK$'000
Profit for the year
2,601,448
2,566,640
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising on translation of financial
statements of foreign operations
(908,196)
1,354,507
Change in fair value of available-for-sale investments
-
14,895
(908,196)
1,369,402
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Surplus arising on revaluation of properties
547,454
44,548
Other comprehensive income before income tax effect
(360,742)
1,413,950
Deferred tax liability arising on revaluation of properties
(136,863)
(11,137)
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of tax
(497,605)
1,402,813
Total comprehensive income for the year
2,103,843
3,969,453
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
1,831,558
3,530,535
Non-controlling interests
272,285
438,918
2,103,843
3,969,453
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31st December, 2018
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Non-current assets
Investment properties
12,571,809
10,904,879
Property, plant and equipment
3,878,612
1,890,842
Prepaid lease payments - non-current portion
372,363
325,385
Interests in associates
264,576
298,155
Interests in joint ventures
7,773,395
3,956,952
Financial assets at fair value through profit or
loss
426,941
-
Available-for-sale investments
-
325,839
Loan receivables
216,021
112,583
Deposits paid for acquisition of land use rights
1,921,839
1,643,905
Deposits paid for acquisition of subsidiaries
-
238,095
Deferred tax assets
327,848
319,150
Total non-current assets
27,753,404
20,015,785
Current assets
Properties under development
52,885,536
53,631,353
Properties held for sale
28,197,992
21,608,481
Contract costs
465,069
-
Other inventories
46,478
54,057
Trade and other receivables
8
5,151,482
4,776,797
Prepaid lease payments - current portion
11,995
10,175
Amounts due from associates
1,228,259
757,418
Amounts due from joint ventures
3,015,072
4,141,267
Amounts due from non-controlling
shareholders of subsidiaries
862,587
939,600
Taxation recoverable
1,691,067
1,592,664
Pledged bank deposits
4,201,597
329,237
Bank balances, deposits and cash
23,152,884
20,921,650
Total current assets
120,910,018
108,762,699
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
9
19,694,131
15,552,504
Contract liabilities
31,110,373
-
Pre-sale deposits
-
25,906,757
Property rental deposits
122,336
126,151
Amounts due to joint ventures
3,518,574
2,258,285
Amount due to the ultimate holding company
52,571
411,592
Amount due to an intermediate holding
company
3,209
21,034
Amounts due to fellow subsidiaries
1,377
587,869
Amounts due to non-controlling shareholders of
subsidiaries
2,395,404
2,529,004
Taxation payable
2,282,487
2,009,346
Notes payable
-
3,900,000
Bank and other borrowings - due within one
year
13,840,294
15,835,437
Total current liabilities
73,020,756
69,137,979
Net current assets
47,889,262
39,624,720
Total assets less current liabilities
75,642,666
59,640,505
Capital and reserves attributable to owners of the
Company
Share capital
10
17,685,677
17,685,677
Reserves
12,203,418
10,610,687
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
29,889,095
28,296,364
Non-controlling interests
2,670,318
2,520,217
Total equity
32,559,413
30,816,581
