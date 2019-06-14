Polygiene : One less wash load is all we are asking for!

On the production level, the textile industry is by its nature very water intensive. Water is used for cleaning the raw material and for many flushing steps during the whole production. Polygiene works with our brands to best reuse and minimize the amount of water we are using in our production process to the best of our ability. We will continue to be as transparent as possible and continue to minimize our water consumption as best we can.

But studies show that the biggest impact a product has in its lifecycle, about two thirds, comes after the purchase is made.(v) It is to a large degree up to you to decide how much water and energy your product will cost.

The first principle is of course to be selective and only buy what you really need, and then buy high quality. We place a high value and focus on providing a product that will last. In fact, Polygiene will last the lifetime of your product guaranteed, or we will refund you the amount. No questions asked. Quality means it is more likely to last many seasons, years or even generations in some cases. Extending the life of clothing by an extra nine months of active use would reduce carbon, waste and water footprints by around 20-30% each and cut resource costs by 20%.(vi)

Another tip is to look for a Polygiene hangtag. With Polygiene Stays Fresh technology, your gear will not only stay fresh when you are using it, but when you decide to pass on your gear to the next owner, either by a second-hand store or sale, it will be as fresh as when you first purchased it. Polygiene Stays Fresh Technology is a lifetime guarantee and will not wash out.