PolyMet Mining : Minnesota Supreme Court will hear appeal on three PolyMet permits

The Minnesota Supreme Court today granted review of a Minnesota Court of Appeals’ ruling on the NorthMet Permit to Mine and dam safety permits, according to Poly Met Mining, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PolyMet Mining Corp. (together “PolyMet” or the “company”) TSX: POM; NYSE American: PLM.

PolyMet and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) had petitioned the Supreme Court in February to overturn the lower court’s January 13 ruling, which remanded the three permits to the DNR for a contested case hearing.

“We are pleased the court agreed to review this case, which naturally is of great importance to PolyMet, but also has potentially far-reaching effects on any business seeking permits from the state,” said Jon Cherry, president and CEO. “The court of appeals’ interpretation of the statute creates tremendous uncertainty for companies who want to invest in Minnesota and must seek permits from the DNR and Pollution Control Agency. We are looking forward to presenting our case to the Minnesota Supreme Court.”

About PolyMet

PolyMet Mining Corp. (www.polymetmining.com) is a publicly traded mine development company that owns 100% of Poly Met Mining, Inc., a Minnesota corporation that controls 100% of the NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body through a long-term lease, and owns 100% of the former LTV Steel Mining Company processing facility, located approximately seven rail miles from the ore body in the established mining district of the Mesabi Iron Range in northeastern Minnesota. Poly Met Mining, Inc. has completed its Definitive Feasibility Study and received all permits necessary to construct and operate the NorthMet Project. NorthMet is expected to require approximately two million hours of construction labor, create approximately 360 long-term jobs directly, and generate a level of activity that will have a significant multiplier effect in the local economy.

