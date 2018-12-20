Polymet Mining : Minnesota Issues Last of Its Major Permits For PolyMet Copper-nickel Mine

Poly Met Mining, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of PolyMet Mining Corp.
(together “PolyMet” or the “company”) TSX: POM; NYSE American: PLM,
reports it has received the final remaining state approvals for PolyMet
to construct and operate the NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals
project in northeastern Minnesota.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency today issued the water quality
(NPDES/SDS) and air quality permits and the Clean Water Act Section 401
water quality certification for the NorthMet mine. This follows the
Department of Natural Resources’ issuance in early November of the
Permit to Mine, dam safety, water appropriations, takings, and public
waters work permits, along with the Wetlands Conservation Act approval.
In total, the MPCA and DNR have issued 17 permits and other approvals.
“This represents the culmination of many years of hard work to allow the
building of Minnesota’s first copper-nickel mine,” said Jon Cherry,
president and CEO. “We look forward to the opportunity to responsibly
develop the NorthMet mine and produce those metals that are critical for
our society while creating value for our shareholders and the
communities in which we operate.”
As with the DNR permits, the MPCA permits were issued after the company
demonstrated that its project designs meet strict state environmental
standards and at the conclusion of an extensive public input process.
PolyMet will be the first to commercially produce copper and nickel, in
addition to platinum, palladium, gold and cobalt, from the world-class
Duluth Complex in the Iron Range’s historic mining district.
The permits authorize the company to build and operate open pit mining
operations that are expected to yield approximately 1.2 billion pounds
of copper, 170 million pounds of nickel, 6.2 million pounds of cobalt
and 1.6 million troy ounces of precious metals over a 20-year mine life.
The 225 million tons of ore permitted for extraction represent roughly
one third of the NorthMet 649-million-ton Measured and Indicated
Resource as described in the company’s 2018 National Instrument 43-101
Technical Report, which is filed under the company’s SEDAR and EDGAR
profiles.
“The permits pave the way for a final decision from the U.S. Army Corps
of Engineers on its wetlands (Section 404) permit, the only remaining
federal permit. That decision is expected soon,” Cherry said. “The
permits also will provide certainty for the financing process over the
next few months as we prepare for the 2019 construction season,” he said.
“State and federal regulatory agencies have been thorough, careful and
deliberate in following the law throughout the permitting process,”
Cherry said. “Our shareholders and supporters have been steadfast
throughout this process, and we are most grateful to them. We are
extremely pleased with this outcome.”
Permit details and status can be found on the state’s website at www.polymet.mn.gov.
This release has been reviewed and approved by Herb Welhener, an
Independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument
43-101.
About PolyMet
PolyMet Mining Corp. (www.polymetmining.com)
is a publicly traded mine development company that owns 100 percent of
Poly Met Mining, Inc., a Minnesota corporation that controls 100 percent
of the NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body through a
long-term lease, and owns 100 percent of the Erie Plant, a large
processing facility located approximately seven rail miles from the ore
body in the established mining district of the Mesabi Iron Range in
northeastern Minnesota. Poly Met Mining, Inc. has completed its
Definitive Feasibility Study. The NorthMet Final Environmental Impact
Statement was published in November 2015, preparing the way for
decisions on permit applications. NorthMet is expected to require
approximately two million hours of construction labor, create
approximately 360 long-term jobs directly, and generate a level of
activity that will have a significant multiplier effect in the local
economy.
PolyMet Disclosures
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements
concerning anticipated developments in PolyMet’s operations in the
future. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always,
identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,”
“intends,” “estimates,” “potential,” “possible,” “projects,” “plans,”
and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or
results “will,” “may,” “could,” or “should” occur or be achieved or
their negatives or other comparable words. These forward-looking
statements may include statements regarding the ability to receive
environmental and operating permits, job creation, and the effect on the
local economy, or other statements that are not a statement of fact.
Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and
therefore involve inherent known and unknown risks and uncertainties.
Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking
statements due to risks facing PolyMet or due to actual facts differing
from the assumptions underlying its predictions.
PolyMet’s forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs,
expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are
made, and PolyMet does not assume any obligation to update
forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s beliefs,
expectations and opinions should change.
Specific reference is made to risk factors and other considerations
underlying forward-looking statements discussed in PolyMet’s most recent
Annual Report on Form 40-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017,
and in our other filings with Canadian securities authorities and the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Annual Report on Form 40-F also contains the company’s mineral
resource and other data as required under National Instrument 43-101.
The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the
adequacy or accuracy of this release.
