POLYMET MINING CORP

(POM)
Polymet Mining : Supreme Court denies opponents' appeal on supplemental EIS decision for PolyMet project

08/20/2019 | 07:18pm EDT
August 20, 2019 Supreme Court denies opponents' appeal on supplemental EIS decision for PolyMet project

St. Paul, Minn. August 20, 2019 - Poly Met Mining, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of PolyMet Mining Corp. (together 'PolyMet' or the 'company') TSX: POM; NYSE American: PLM, reports the Minnesota State Supreme Court today declined to hear a petition for review by environmental groups to a lower court decision regarding the environmental review for the NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals project.

Two environmental groups had petitioned the court for review of a unanimous May 28, 2019 Court of Appeals decision that upheld the scope of the environmental review prepared for the NorthMet Project by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and rejected the groups' request for the agency to prepare a supplemental Environmental Impact Statement.

'This action effectively closes out any remaining challenges to the state related to the environmental review and allows us to sharpen our focus on financing, building and operating Minnesota's first copper-nickel-precious metals mine,' said Jon Cherry, president and CEO.

Groups filing the petition were Twin Cities-based Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy and Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness.

The Court of Appeals ruling covered three consolidated appeals filed in 2018. The Final Environmental Impact Statement for PolyMet's NorthMet Project was published in November 2015 by the co-lead agencies: the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

* * * * *

About PolyMet
PolyMet Mining Corp. (www.polymetmining.com) is a publicly traded mine development company that owns 100 percent of Poly Met Mining, Inc., a Minnesota corporation that controls 100 percent of the NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body through a long-term lease, and owns 100 percent of the former LTV Steel Mining Company processing facility, located approximately seven rail miles from the ore body in the established mining district of the Mesabi Iron Range in northeastern Minnesota. Poly Met Mining, Inc. has completed its Definitive Feasibility Study and received key permits necessary to construct and operate the NorthMet Project. NorthMet is expected to require approximately two million hours of construction labor, create approximately 360 long-term jobs directly, and generate a level of activity that will have a significant multiplier effect in the local economy.

For further information, please contact:

Media
Bruce Richardson, Corporate Communications
Tel: +1 (651) 389-4111
brichardson@polymetmining.com

Investor Relations
Tony Gikas, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (651) 389-4110
investorrelations@polymetmining.com

PolyMet Disclosures
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in PolyMet's operations in the future. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'intends,' 'estimates,' 'potential,' 'possible,' 'projects,' 'plans,' and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results 'will,' 'may,' 'could,' or 'should' occur or be achieved or their negatives or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the ability to receive environmental and operating permits, job creation, and the effect on the local economy, or other statements that are not a statement of fact. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements due to risks facing PolyMet or due to actual facts differing from the assumptions underlying its predictions.

PolyMet's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and PolyMet does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations and opinions should change.

Specific reference is made to risk factors and other considerations underlying forward-looking statements discussed in PolyMet's most recent Annual Report on Form 40-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and in our other filings with Canadian securities authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Annual Report on Form 40-F also contains the company's mineral resource and other data as required under National Instrument 43-101.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

PolyMet Mining Corporation published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 23:17:08 UTC
