Polymet Mining : Supreme Court denies opponents' appeal on supplemental EIS decision for PolyMet project

St. Paul, Minn. August 20, 2019 - Poly Met Mining, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of PolyMet Mining Corp. (together 'PolyMet' or the 'company') TSX: POM; NYSE American: PLM, reports the Minnesota State Supreme Court today declined to hear a petition for review by environmental groups to a lower court decision regarding the environmental review for the NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals project.

Two environmental groups had petitioned the court for review of a unanimous May 28, 2019 Court of Appeals decision that upheld the scope of the environmental review prepared for the NorthMet Project by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and rejected the groups' request for the agency to prepare a supplemental Environmental Impact Statement.

'This action effectively closes out any remaining challenges to the state related to the environmental review and allows us to sharpen our focus on financing, building and operating Minnesota's first copper-nickel-precious metals mine,' said Jon Cherry, president and CEO.

Groups filing the petition were Twin Cities-based Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy and Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness.

The Court of Appeals ruling covered three consolidated appeals filed in 2018. The Final Environmental Impact Statement for PolyMet's NorthMet Project was published in November 2015 by the co-lead agencies: the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

About PolyMet

PolyMet Mining Corp. (www.polymetmining.com) is a publicly traded mine development company that owns 100 percent of Poly Met Mining, Inc., a Minnesota corporation that controls 100 percent of the NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body through a long-term lease, and owns 100 percent of the former LTV Steel Mining Company processing facility, located approximately seven rail miles from the ore body in the established mining district of the Mesabi Iron Range in northeastern Minnesota. Poly Met Mining, Inc. has completed its Definitive Feasibility Study and received key permits necessary to construct and operate the NorthMet Project. NorthMet is expected to require approximately two million hours of construction labor, create approximately 360 long-term jobs directly, and generate a level of activity that will have a significant multiplier effect in the local economy.

