Polymetal: ESG ratings upgrades

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 20 August 2019

Polymetal International plc

ESG ratings upgrades

Polymetal received a rating of A (on a scale of AAA-CCC) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment. Additionally, ISS-Oekom Corporate Rating was upgraded to C+.

Following the 2019 review of the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment, Polymetal's overall score improved from BBB to A. MSCI ESG Research provides in-depth research, ratings and analysis of the environmental, social and governance-related business practices of thousands of companies worldwide. The research is designed to provide critical insights that can help institutional investors identify risks and opportunities that traditional investment research may overlook. The MSCI ESG Ratings are also used in the construction of the MSCI ESG Indexes, produced by MSCI, Inc.

In July 2019, ISS-Oekom upgraded Polymetal's rating from C to C+. The Company showed significant progress in all Social and Governance Rating indicators (including Staff and Suppliers, Society and Product Responsibility and Corporate Governance and Business Ethics) and Eco-efficiency indicator. The Company's Controversy Level was evaluated as minor.

Polymetal supports the UN Global Compact, EITI, CDP, Cyanide Code and Global Reporting Initiative. The Company is part of the leading sustainability indices, including among others Dow Jones Sustainability Index, MSCI ESG Leaders and FTSE4Good and rated by Sustainalytics.

To learn more about Polymetal's sustainability initiatives, please visit https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/sustainability or see the Company's latest sustainability report "Integrating Sustainability Throughout".

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY, ADR: AUCOY) (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-20 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries

Media Investor Relations FTI Consulting Leonid Fink Viktor Pomichal +44 20 3727 1000 Polymetal Eugenia Onuschenko Timofey Kulakov Kirill Kuznetsov ir@polymetalinternational.com +44 20 7887 1476 (UK) +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) Joint Corporate Brokers Morgan Stanley Andrew Foster Richard Brown

Panmure Gordon Charles Lesser James Stearns +44 20 7425 8000 +44 20 7886 2500 RBC Europe Limited Marcus Jackson Jamil Miah +44 20 7653 4000

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

THIS RELEASE MAY INCLUDE STATEMENTS THAT ARE, OR MAY BE DEEMED TO BE, "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS". THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF THIS RELEASE. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CAN BE IDENTIFIED BY THE USE OF FORWARD-LOOKING TERMINOLOGY, INCLUDING THE WORDS "TARGETS", "BELIEVES", "EXPECTS", "AIMS", "INTENDS", "WILL", "MAY", "ANTICIPATES", "WOULD", "COULD" OR "SHOULD" OR SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS OR, IN EACH CASE THEIR NEGATIVE OR OTHER VARIATIONS OR BY DISCUSSION OF STRATEGIES, PLANS, OBJECTIVES, GOALS, FUTURE EVENTS OR INTENTIONS. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ALL INCLUDE MATTERS THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS. BY THEIR NATURE, SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS INVOLVE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES AND OTHER IMPORTANT FACTORS BEYOND THE COMPANY'S CONTROL THAT COULD CAUSE THE ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE COMPANY TO BE MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS REGARDING THE COMPANY'S PRESENT AND FUTURE BUSINESS STRATEGIES AND THE ENVIRONMENT IN WHICH THE COMPANY WILL OPERATE IN THE FUTURE. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE NOT GUARANTEES OF FUTURE PERFORMANCE. THERE ARE MANY FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY'S ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE EXPRESSED IN SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THE COMPANY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CONTAINED HEREIN TO REFLECT ANY CHANGE IN THE COMPANY'S EXPECTATIONS WITH REGARD THERETO OR ANY CHANGE IN EVENTS, CONDITIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENTS ARE BASED