Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Polymetal International    POLY   JE00B6T5S470

POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL

(POLY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Polymetal International : Annual Report 2018, Sustainability Report 2018 and Notice of 2019 AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 03:45am EDT

Polymetal International plc publishes its Annual and Sustainability Reports for the year ended 31 December 2018 and announces its AGM, which will be held at the Institute of Directors, 116 Pall Mall, St. James's, London SW1Y 4AE, UK on Tuesday, 23 April, 2019 at 10:30 am (BST).

The following documents have been made available to shareholders on 21 March 2019:

  • Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 ('Annual Report');

  • Notice of Annual General Meeting ('Notice');

  • Proxy Form; and

  • Notice of Availability - Annual Report.

Copies of the Notice, the Proxy Form and the Annual Report have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The Disclosure and Transparency Rules (DTR) require that any information in the Annual Report which is of a type that would be required to be disseminated in a half-yearly financial report should be announced in full. Such information has been published by the Company in its preliminary results announcement on 11 March 2019, and is available on the Company's website via this link.

Copies of all the above documents are also available on the Company's website at https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/investors-and-media/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/.

Furthermore, the Sustainability Report for the year ended 31 December 2018 has been published on the Company's website today and is available at https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/sustainability/our-progress/data-center/. The report outlines our efforts in delivering value to our stakeholders by embedding leading sustainability practices into every aspect of our operations. It also covers our achievements and highlights areas for improvement. The qualitative and quantitative data disclosed in the report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards. PwC performed the independent limited assurance of the information disclosed in the Report.

Disclaimer

Polymetal International plc published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 07:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL
03:45aPOLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Annual Report 2018, Sustainability Report 2018 and Not..
PU
03:05aPOLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC : Annual Report 2018, Sustainability Report 2018 and..
EQ
03/13POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC : Final dividend calendar clarification
EQ
03/12POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Final dividend declaration of US$ 0.31 per share
AQ
03/12POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 201..
AQ
03/12POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Board Changes
AQ
03/11POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : Ore Reserves, Mineral Resources and Exploration update..
AQ
03/11POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC : Board Changes
EQ
03/11POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC : Preliminary results for the year ended 31 December..
EQ
03/11POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC : Final dividend declaration of US$ 0.31 per share
EQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 078 M
EBIT 2019 733 M
Net income 2019 500 M
Debt 2019 1 291 M
Yield 2019 4,90%
P/E ratio 2019 9,94
P/E ratio 2020 9,71
EV / Sales 2019 3,21x
EV / Sales 2020 3,06x
Capitalization 5 386 M
Chart POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Polymetal International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 11,8 $
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vitaly Natanovich Nesis Group CEO & Executive Director
Robert Michael Godsell Chairman
Vitaly Valerevich Savchenko Chief Operating Officer
Maxim Nazimok Chief Financial Officer
Konstantin Periklovich Yanakov Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL5.23%5 386
BHP GROUP LTD9.82%128 549
BHP GROUP PLC7.02%128 549
RIO TINTO12.71%97 245
RIO TINTO LIMITED20.75%97 245
ANGLO AMERICAN14.04%37 381
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.