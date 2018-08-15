Polymetal International : H1 2018 Financial results conference call

Polymetal International plc (LSE, MOEX: POLY; ADR: AUCOY) (together with its subsidiaries - 'Polymetal', the 'Company', or the 'Group') will release the Group's financial results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2018, on Tuesday, August 21.
Polymetal will hold a conference call and webcast on 21 August 2018 at 10:00 London time (12:00 Moscow time), where senior management will discuss the results.
To participate in the call, please dial:
8 800 500 98 63 access code 39962809# (free from Russia), or
+44 203 009 24 62 (free from the UK), or
+1 646 722 49 13 (free from the US), or
follow the link: http://polymetal210818-live.audio-webcast.com.
Please be prepared to introduce yourself to the moderator or register.
A recording of the call will be available immediately after the call at +44 20 3364 5147 (from within the UK), +1 646 722 4969 (USA Toll Free) and +7 495 249 16 71 (from within Russia), access code 418783030#, from 12:30 Moscow time Tuesday, 21 August, till 12:30 Moscow time Tuesday, 28 August, 2018.
