POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL
08/14 05:35:04 pm
650 GBp   -0.49%
Polymetal International : H1 2018 Financial results conference call

08/15/2018 | 08:12am CEST

Polymetal International plc (LSE, MOEX: POLY; ADR: AUCOY) (together with its subsidiaries - 'Polymetal', the 'Company', or the 'Group') will release the Group's financial results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2018, on Tuesday, August 21.

Polymetal will hold a conference call and webcast on 21 August 2018 at 10:00 London time (12:00 Moscow time), where senior management will discuss the results.

To participate in the call, please dial:
8 800 500 98 63 access code 39962809# (free from Russia), or
+44 203 009 24 62 (free from the UK), or
+1 646 722 49 13 (free from the US), or

follow the link: http://polymetal210818-live.audio-webcast.com.

Please be prepared to introduce yourself to the moderator or register.

A recording of the call will be available immediately after the call at +44 20 3364 5147 (from within the UK), +1 646 722 4969 (USA Toll Free) and +7 495 249 16 71 (from within Russia), access code 418783030#, from 12:30 Moscow time Tuesday, 21 August, till 12:30 Moscow time Tuesday, 28 August, 2018.

Disclaimer

Polymetal International plc published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 06:10:28 UTC
