Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/02 11:35:28 am
858 GBp   -0.09%
02:24aPOLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : 2019 Analyst and Investor Day
PU
02:10aPOLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC : 2019 Analyst and Investor day
EQ
04/02POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : - First JV with a junior explorer
AQ
Polymetal International plc: 2019 Analyst and Investor day

04/03/2019 | 02:10am EDT

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal International plc: 2019 Analyst and Investor day

03-Apr-2019 / 09:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release time

IMMEDIATE                               LSE, MOEX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY

Date

03 April 2019

 

 

Polymetal International plc

2019 Analyst and Investor Day  

Polymetal International plc will host its annual Analyst and Investor Day on Wednesday, 24 April 2019, in London. 

At the event, Group CEO, Vitaly Nesis, and CFO, Maxim Nazimok, will provide an update on Polymetal's strategy and mid-term growth outlook, with a particular focus on current operations and their exploration prospects.

The event will begin at 9:30 at the London Stock Exchange - 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LS. To attend please register with the Investor Relations team using the contacts below. Make sure to bring an ID to the venue.

The details are as follows:

POX workshop webcast: http://view-w.tv/795-1028-21264/en

Dial-in Numbers:

Conference Name Polymetal Analyst & Investor Day

Password Polymetal

Russia Toll Free 8 10 8002 4902044

Standard International Access +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

UK Toll Free 0808 109 0700

USA Toll Free 1 866 966 5335

A copy of the presentation and a webcast replay will be made available on our website following the event: http://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/investors-and-media/reports-and-results/presentations/

About Polymetal 

Polymetal International plc (LSE, MOEX: POLY, ADR: AUCOY) (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-20 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield

Enquiries

Media

 

Investor Relations

FTI Consulting

Leonid Fink

Viktor Pomichal

+44 20 3727 1000

Polymetal

Eugenia Onuschenko

Timofey Kulakov

Michael Vasiliev                   

ir@polymetalinternational.com

+44 20 7016 9505 (UK)

 

+7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

Joint Corporate Brokers

 

Morgan Stanley

Andrew Foster

Richard Brown


Panmure Gordon

Charles Lesser  

James Stearns

+44 20 7425 8000

 

 

 

+44 20 7886 2500

RBC Europe Limited

Tristan Lovegrove

Marcus Jackson

+44 20 7653 4000

 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

THIS RELEASE MAY INCLUDE STATEMENTS THAT ARE, OR MAY BE DEEMED TO BE, "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS". THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF THIS RELEASE. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CAN BE IDENTIFIED BY THE USE OF FORWARD-LOOKING TERMINOLOGY, INCLUDING THE WORDS "TARGETS", "BELIEVES", "EXPECTS", "AIMS", "INTENDS", "WILL", "MAY", "ANTICIPATES", "WOULD", "COULD" OR "SHOULD" OR SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS OR, IN EACH CASE THEIR NEGATIVE OR OTHER VARIATIONS OR BY DISCUSSION OF STRATEGIES, PLANS, OBJECTIVES, GOALS, FUTURE EVENTS OR INTENTIONS. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ALL INCLUDE MATTERS THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS. BY THEIR NATURE, SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS INVOLVE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES AND OTHER IMPORTANT FACTORS BEYOND THE COMPANY'S CONTROL THAT COULD CAUSE THE ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE COMPANY TO BE MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS REGARDING THE COMPANY'S PRESENT AND FUTURE BUSINESS STRATEGIES AND THE ENVIRONMENT IN WHICH THE COMPANY WILL OPERATE IN THE FUTURE. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE NOT GUARANTEES OF FUTURE PERFORMANCE. THERE ARE MANY FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY'S ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE EXPRESSED IN SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THE COMPANY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CONTAINED HEREIN TO REFLECT ANY CHANGE IN THE COMPANY'S EXPECTATIONS WITH REGARD THERETO OR ANY CHANGE IN EVENTS, CONDITIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENTS ARE BASED
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: POLY
Sequence No.: 8057
EQS News ID: 794983

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=794983&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
