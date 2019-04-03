Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 03 April 2019

Polymetal International plc

2019 Analyst and Investor Day

Polymetal International plc will host its annual Analyst and Investor Day on Wednesday, 24 April 2019, in London.

At the event, Group CEO, Vitaly Nesis, and CFO, Maxim Nazimok, will provide an update on Polymetal's strategy and mid-term growth outlook, with a particular focus on current operations and their exploration prospects.

The event will begin at 9:30 at the London Stock Exchange - 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LS. To attend please register with the Investor Relations team using the contacts below. Make sure to bring an ID to the venue.

The details are as follows:

POX workshop webcast: http://view-w.tv/795-1028-21264/en

Dial-in Numbers:

Conference Name Polymetal Analyst & Investor Day

Password Polymetal

Russia Toll Free 8 10 8002 4902044

Standard International Access +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

UK Toll Free 0808 109 0700

USA Toll Free 1 866 966 5335

A copy of the presentation and a webcast replay will be made available on our website following the event: http://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/investors-and-media/reports-and-results/presentations/

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (LSE, MOEX: POLY, ADR: AUCOY) (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-20 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

