Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 27 August 2019

Polymetal International plc

Interim dividend declaration of US$ 0. 20 per share

Polymetal is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to pay an interim dividend of US$ 0.20 per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Dividend declaration

In accordance with the Company's dividend policy, the Directors of Polymetal have resolved to pay an interim dividend of US$ 0.20 per ordinary share (approx. US$ 94 million) for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (H1 2018: US$ 0.17), representing 50% of the Group's underlying net income for the H1 2019 and in compliance with the hard ceiling of Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio below 2.5x.

This will bring the total dividend declared in 2019 to US$ 0.51 per ordinary share, or US$ 240 million and the dividend yield to 4.5% since the beginning of the year calculated based on an average share price in 2019.

The dividend will be paid on 27 September 2019 in US Dollars, with an option for shareholders to elect to receive the dividend in pounds sterling or Euro. Such an election should be made no later than 9 September 2019. Payments in pounds sterling and Euro will be based on the USD/GBP and USD/EUR exchange rates determined by the Company on 12 September 2019 and announced immediately thereafter.

Details

EX DIV DATE: 05 Sep 2019

RECORD DATE: 06 Sep 2019

LAST DATE FOR CURRENCY ELECTION: 09 Sep 2019

PAYMENT DATE: 27 Sep 2019

The Company's issued share capital comprises 470,183,404 ordinary shares.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY, ADR: AUCOY) (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-20 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

