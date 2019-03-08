Log in
Polymetal International plc: Ore Reserves, Mineral Resources and Exploration update as at 1 January 2019

0
03/08/2019 | 02:05am EST
Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal International plc: Ore Reserves, Mineral Resources and Exploration update as at 1 January 2019

08-March-2019 / 10:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release time

IMMEDIATE                                 LSE, MOEX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY

Date

8 March 2019

 

 

Polymetal International plc

Ore Reserves, Mineral Resources and Exploration update as at 1 January 2019

 

Polymetal International plc announces its exploration update for the year ended 31 December 2018, and reports its Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources as at 1 January 2019 in accordance with the JORC Code (2012)1.

"In 2018, Polymetal significantly expanded its mineral inventory on the back of a twofold increase in Ore Reserves at Nezhda, a 5-year life-of-mine extension at Mayskoye and confirmation of a world-class resource at Prognoz", - said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal, commenting on the results. "In 2019 we will continue to focus on extending the life-of-mine at producing assets".

2018 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Group Ore Reserves increased by 15% year-on-year and are now estimated at 24.0 Moz of gold equivalent (GE). The main drivers were the successful resource-to-reserve conversion at Mayskoye and the completion of a revised estimate at Nezhda following the Company's consolidation of 100% ownership in the property. The share of gold in Ore Reserves increased to 93%.
  • Mineral Resources (in addition to Ore Reserves) grew 44% year-on-year to 26.3 Moz of GE on the back of an initial Mineral Resource estimate at Prognoz and Bolshevik (Kyzyl), as well as the revised estimate at Nezhda. The share of gold in Mineral Resources stands at 80%, silver at 17%.
  • The average grade in Ore Reserves remained largely unchanged over the previous year at 3.8 g/t of GE and remains one of the highest in the sector. The average grade in Mineral Resources increased 8% to 5.1 g/t of GE on the back of high-grade additions at Nezhda and Prognoz.
  • In 2018, the Company continued to use conservative price assumptions of US$ 1,200/oz for gold and lowered the silver price from US$ 16/oz to US$ 15/oz.
  • GE Ore Reserves per share grew 6% year-on-year.
  • Polymetal completed 350 km of exploration drilling in 2018.
     

1)       Hereinafter Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources are reported as from continuing operations (Kapan mine sold in January 2019 was classified as a discontinued operation as at 1 January 2019).

 

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources summary (1)(2)

 

1 January 2019 (1)

1 January 2018

Change, %

 

 

 

 

Ore Reserves (Proved + Probable), gold equivalent Moz

24.0

20.9

+15%

Gold, Moz

22.3

18.4

+21%

Silver, Moz

135.0

158.0

-15%

Copper, Kt

49.1

81.6

-40%

Zinc, Kt (2)

18.1

85.8

-79%

Average reserve grade, g/t

3.8

3.9

-2%

 

 

 

 

Ore Reserves per share, GE oz/per share

0.05

0.05

+6%

 

 

 

 

Mineral Resources (Measured + Indicated + Inferred), gold equivalent Moz

26.3

 

18.2

 

+44%

Gold, Moz

21.0

15.7

+34%

Silver, Moz

354.9

109.1

+225%

Copper, Kt

73.6

147.9

-50%

Zinc, Kt

42.6

221.8

-81%

Lead, Kt

197.8

-

+100%

Average resource grade, g/t

5.1

4.7

+8%

1)       Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources from continuing operations (Kapan mine sold in January 2019 classified as a discontinued operation as at 1 January 2019).

2)       Mineral Resources are additional to Ore Reserves. Ore Reserves of Lead are not presented due to the immateriality and are not included in the calculation of the gold equivalent. PGM Mineral Resources are presented separately and are not included in the calculation of the gold equivalent. Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding.

2019 OUTLOOK

In 2019, Polymetal will continue to invest in both near-mine and green-field exploration projects. One key area of focus will be the implementation of new exploration techniques including airborne geophysics and 2-D seismics. The Company is also evaluating the benefits of investing in junior explorers through strategic cooperation agreements.

The key objectives are as follows:

  • Complete a full revaluation of Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources at Kyzyl based on actual operating statistics and additional exploration results
  • Achieve upgrade of inferred resources into higher categories and/or resource-to-reserve conversion at the following properties:
    • Saum and Pescherny at Voro
    • Levoberezhny at Svetloye
    • Perevalnoye and Lunnoye deep horizons at Dukat 
    • Elevator at Varvara
    • Flanks and smaller ore bodies at Nezhda
    • Eastern extension of Bakyrchik at Kyzyl
  • Prepare updated Mineral Resource estimates at Prognoz and Viksha
  • Prepare an updated Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource estimate at Veduga

 

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources by metal (excluding Kapan) (1)

 

Ore Reserves

Mineral Resources

 

 

 

Gold

93%

80%

Silver

6%

17%

Copper

1%

2%

Zinc

0%

0%

Lead

-

1%

Total

100%

100%

 

1)       Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources from continuing operations (Kapan mine sold in January 2019 was classified as a discontinued operation as at 1 January 2019). Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding.

 

Ore Reserves reconciliation, gold equivalent, Moz (1)(2)

 

 

Ore Reserves, 01.01.2018

20.9

 

Metals to gold equivalent conversion price ratio change (1)

-0.1

 

Depletion

-1.8

 

Revaluation

+1.9

 

Change in ownership (continuing operations)

+3.7

 

Ore Reserves, 01.01.2019

24.5

 

 

 

 

Operations classified as discounted after the reporting date

(Kapan mine sold in January 2019)

 -0.5

 

Ore Reserves from continuing operations

 24.0

 

Net change

+3.2

+15%

 

1)       Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding.

2)       For the gold equivalent conversion ratios and applicable processing technology please refer to the Appendix.

 

 

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves as at 1 January 2019 (excluding Kapan) (1)

 

Tonnage

          Grade

Content

 

Mt

         GE, g/t

GE, Moz

Mineral Resources

 

 

 

 

Measured

20.2

2.8

1.8

Indicated

48.1

4.9

7.6

Measured + Indicated

68.3

4.3

9.4

Inferred

91.6

5.7

16.9

Measured + Indicated + Inferred

159.9

5.1

26.3

 

 

 

 

 

Ore Reserves

 

 

 

 

Proved

67.0

2.6

5.7

Probable

128.2

4.5

18.4

Proved + Probable

195.2

3.8

24.0
               

1)       Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources from continuing operations (Kapan mine sold in January 2019 was classified as a discontinued operation as at 1 January 2019). Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves in accordance with the JORC Code (2012). Mineral Resources are additional to Ore Reserves. Ore Reserves for Lead are not presented due to their immateriality and are not included in the calculation of the gold equivalent. A detailed table of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves on a by-mine basis are presented below. PGM Mineral Resources are presented separately and are not included in the calculation of the gold equivalent. Any discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding.

 

 

 

Exploration areas and volumes (mine site exploration excluded) (1)

Drilling, km

 

2018

2017

Brownfield

 

 

 

 

 

Kyzyl

7.3

8.3

 

 

 

Albazino

46.6

30.2

 

 

 

Mayskoye

29.5

33.4

 

 

 

Varvara

53.2

108.5

Varvara

-

35.6

Komar

15.9

59.3

Elevator

15.5

12.1

Other

21.8

1.5

 

 

 

Voro

30.8

11.0

Voro flanks

12.5

3.1

Tamunier

-

1.0

Pescherniy

18.3

6.8

 

 

 

Dukat hub

27.6

28.8

    Dukat flanks

8.5

15.8

    Lunnoye flanks

4.7

2.3

    Primorskoye

8.6

6.9

Terem

0.7

3.8

Perevalnoye

5.1

-

 

 

 

Omolon hub

21.3

18.4

Olcha

4.5

2.6

Yolochka

-

6.7

Irbychan

6.0

4.7

Nevenrekan

5.2

4.4

Other

5.6

-

 

 

 

Svetloye

5.9

17.2

Svetloye

2.2

2.0

Levoberezhny

3.7

15.2

 

 

 

Okhotsk (sold December 2018)

15.9

30.8

 

 

 

Subtotal

238.3

286.7

Greenfield

 

 

 

 

 

Yakutia

85.7

70.9

Nezhda

25.9

33.7

Prognoz

59.8

37.3

 

 

 

Karelia (Viksha)

14.7

39.6

 

 

 

Urals

11.4

22.9

 

 

 

Other

-

0.8

 

 

 

Subtotal

111.9

134.2

Total

350.2

420.9

1)       Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding.

 

EXPLORATION RESULTS

In 2018, exploration efforts were mostly focused on exploration projects in close proximity to the Company's producing assets in the Magadan, Sverdlovsk and Khabarovsk regions, and on new assets in Yakutia and Karelia. Exploration activities were carried out on 51 licensed properties with 350 km of drilling completed in the course of 2018.

Kyzyl

  • At Bolshevik (7 km from the concentrator), the Company completed an initial Mineral Resource estimate comprising 704 Koz of gold with an average grade of 3.4 g/t.
  • At Bakyrchik, exploration activities in 2018 were carried out with a goal to prepare an updated Ore Reserve estimate in 2019. Exploration drilling at the Promezhutochniy and Glubokiy Log ore zones (41 drill holes totaling 7.3 km) resulted in an increase in mineral resources according to the sum of the Inferred and Indicated categories.
  • In 2019, Polymetal plans to complete a full revaluation of Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources at the Bakychik deposit based on actual operating data and fresh exploration results.

Albazino

  • In 2018, exploration activities were focused on preparing open-pittable reserves at the Farida and Ekaterina 1&2 ore zones for mining. Drilling volumes increased 54% year-on-year, totaling 46.6 km.
  • A 33% increase in additional mineral resources was achieved at Albazino, adding 403 Koz of gold. Total Mineral Resources now comprise 1.6 Moz of GE with an average grade of 4.6 g/t.
  • In 2019, the Company plans to carry out prospecting and evaluation activities at the Syransk and Urkachik properties.

Mayskoye

  • In 2018, Polymetal continued its exploration efforts at Mayskoye, adding 777 Koz of gold to reserves as a result of successful resource-to-reserve conversion and extending its life of mine by 5 years. The updated Ore Reserve estimate now comprises 10 Mt of ore at 6.9 g/t containing 2.2 Moz of gold. This represents a sizeable increase over the previous estimate with a 49% increase in tonnage, a 5% improvement in grade and a 55% jump in gold contained.
  • Additional Mineral Resources at Mayskoye as at 1 January 2019 are estimated at 2.8 Moz of gold with an average grade of 11.4 g/t.
  • In 2019, the Company continue exploration with the goal to further extend its life-of-mine. Exploration activities will focus on delineating ore bodies and further resource growth.

Varvara hub

  • In 2018, at Komarovskoye, exploration efforts were mostly focused on the Elevator property, a new prospect situated 8 km east of the Komar deposit. The Company drilled a total of 31.4 km at Komarovskoye and completed the delineation of gold ore bodies at the northern and southern flanks. In 2019, exploration activities will be focused on the western flanks of the Elevator property.
  • At Komar, additional Mineral Resources increased by 225 Koz of GE on the back of lower stripping and mining costs, and consequently, expansion of the open-pit.
  • At the East Tarutin gold-copper deposit (owned by Polymetal since 2018), the Company intends to restart exploration activities with the goal to complete a JORC-compliant Ore Reserve estimate in 1H 2020. This will require more than 32 km of drilling at the property in 2019.

Voro hub

  • In 2018, the Company increased Voro's mineral resources by 19% to 1.2 Moz GE, primarily driven by additions from the Saum and Pescherniy properties. This will allow for an extension of Voro's life of mine and halt the production decline.
  • At Pesherny (30 km from the CIP plant), exploration activities drove a 12% increase in Mineral Resources, which now comprise 505 Koz of gold with an average grade of 7.7 g/t. In 2019, the Company plans to complete 10 km of drilling with the goal to upgrade open-pit and underground resources to the Indicated category.
  • At Saum, the Company achieved a twofold increase in Mineral Resources, adding 400 Koz of GE with an average grade of 9.8 g/t. In 2019, efforts will focus on 0.8 km of in-fill drilling of conductivity anomalies, and the completion of geophysical surveys aimed at the discovery of new ore bodies.
  • At the Voro open pit, exploration was mostly focused on the assessment of mineralization below the ultimate pit floor at the northern flanks of the property where ore bodies are not delineated down-dip and along strike. As a result, new ore bodies were discovered, and known ore bodies were traced. In 2019, the Company plans to finalize the assessment of mineralization below the pit.

Dukat hub

  • At Lunnoye, depletion was partially offset by reserve additions of 37 Koz of GE, which was mainly driven by positive exploration results at the south-western flank of ore zone 9.  
  • In 2019, Polymetal plans to complete the assessment of Perevalnoye and prepare an updated Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimate for the property. Prospecting at the Dukat flanks and deeper levels of Lunnoye is set to continue. The Company also plans to complete an aerogeophysical survey at the Dukat ore field and its flanks with a total area of approximately 1000 km2.

Omolon hub

  • At Olcha, Mineral Resources (including Ore Reserves) increased by 39 Koz of GE as a result of the 2018 exploration campaign.
  • At Nevenrekan, 62 Koz of GE were added to Mineral Resources, with the updated estimate now comprising 164 Koz of GE with an average grade of 12.4 g/t. In 2019, the Company plans to complete the delineation of ore body 1 and further prospecting activities aimed at identifying ore bodies under basalt.
  • In 2019, Polymetal plans to complete prospecting activities at the north-western flank of the Tsokol property and prepare Yolochka for the start of open-pit mining.

Svetloye

  • At Svetloye, an increase in additional Mineral Resources was achieved, adding 86 Koz of gold. In 2019, the Company plans to undertake additional prospecting drilling and trenching at the flanks of the Svetloye deposit.
  • At Levoberezhny (35 km from Svetloye), the results of in-fill drilling confirmed the continuity of mineralisation and the viability of using heap-leaching to recover gold.

Nezhda

  • In 2018, exploration activities were focused on preparing open-pit reserves in ore zone 1 for open-pit mining. A total of 26 km was drilled at the property.
  • An updated Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource estimate was prepared in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) as of April 1, 2018:
    • Mineral Resources (inclusive of Ore Reserves) comprise of 12.4 Moz of gold equivalent ("GE") with an average GE grade of 4.5 g/t, a 1.6 Moz increase compared with the previous estimate.
    • The estimate of Proved and Probable Ore Reserves increased by 2.4 Moz of GE and now contains 38 Mt at an average grade of 3.6 g/t GE for 4.4 Moz of GE contained.
    • Open-pit reserves increased by 55% from 2.0 Moz to 3.1 Moz; open-pit reserves now comprise 70% of total reserves.
    • The FS envisions 25 years of production from 2021 to 2045. The life of mine plan includes 19 years of conventional open-pit mining from 2019 to 2037, and 17 years of production from underground ore from 2029 to 2045.
    • The estimate has been updated with 217 additional drill holes (39 km) and is based on data from a total 64,708 m of diamond drilling completed by Polymetal between 2015 and 2018 in addition to the 339,392 m of drilling completed by previous owners. Two hundred and ninety-four mineralised intersections were identified based on fire assay results.
    • Mineral Resources for the open pit were estimated up to a depth of 250 m from the surface, with the underground portion estimated up to a depth of 440 m from the surface.

 

Prognoz

  • In 2018, Polymetal increased its interest in Prognoz to 100% and completed 60 km of in-fill drilling that resulted in an updated JORC-compliant Mineral Resource estimate. The Mineral Resource estimate was prepared by Polymetal and independently audited by SRK Consulting (Russia) Ltd, effective as at 1 August 2018. In-fill drilling results exceeded our expectations and strengthened our belief that Prognoz may succeed Dukat as one of the largest primary silver deposits in the world. The new estimate incorporates data from 532 additional diamond drill holes (71,2 km) completed by Polymetal in 2017-2018.
  • Compared with the previous Mineral Resource estimate completed by Micon in 2009, Polymetal added lead and used higher cut-off grades together with conservative extrapolation parameters to ensure a more robust and reliable estimate. As a result, the new estimate in comparison with the previous one has the following key characteristics:
  • Silver equivalent contained totaled 256 Moz at 789 g/t
  • Pure silver contained decreased by 19% from 293 Moz to 237 Moz
  • Average silver grade increased by 25% from 586 g/t to 731 g/t
  • Average vein width increased by 15% from 1.9 m to 2.2 m
  • The share of open-pit resources comprises 46%
  • The share of resources within the Indicated category increased from 50% to 61%
  • The share of resources in two largest veins (Main and Swamp) increased from 73% to 80%
  • In 2019 Polymetal plans to complete:
    • 24.3 km of diamond drilling to upgrade the existing inferred resources to indicated category. Based on historic experience, the management expects at least 80% conversion rate
    • 15.7 km of diamond drilling to establish new resources on extensions of Main and Swamp Zones along the strike as well as at Lucky, Spring, Faraway, and Sunny veins. Polymetal expects to add at least 60 Moz of contained silver after completing this campaign.

Veduga

  • In 2018, the Company increased its ownership in Veduga to 74.3%. As a result of additional exploration at the deeper levels of ore bodies 1 and 18, 125 Koz of gold were added to Mineral Resources.
  • In 2019, Polymetal intends to reevaluate Ore Reserves and achieve reserve growth by including the flanks and deeper levels of the deposit in the estimate.

PGMs

  • 9.3 km of exploration drilling was completed at Viksha in Karelia with the goal to prepare the deposit for a reserve estimate in the future. The Company expects to announce the updated Mineral Resource estimate for the property in Q3 2019.
  • In 2019, exploration activities are set to continue at the flanks of the property with a view to upgrade resources from the Inferred category to Indicated, and update the estimate to reflect the growth in PGM prices.
  • Polymetal intends to continue searching for and assessing prospective properties with the goal of discovering new PGM projects around Karelia that fit the Company's requirements in terms of size for a stand-alone operation.

 

Ore Reserves as at 1 January 2019 (1)

 

Tonnage

 

Grade

 

Content

 

Kt

Au, g/t

Ag, g/t

Cu,

%

Zn, %

GE, g/t

Au,

Koz

Ag,

Koz

Cu, Kt

Zn,

Kt

GE, Koz

Proved

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Standalone Mines

7,350

 

 

 

 

4.5

1,063

-

-

-

1,063

Albazino

5,460

3.8

 -

 -

 -  

3.8

667

 -

 -

 -

667

Mayskoye

1,560

6.7

 -

 -

 -  

6.7

338

 -  

 -  

 -  

338

Kyzyl project (Bakyrchik) (2)

330

5.5

 -  

 -  

 -  

5.5

58

 -  

 -  

 -  

58

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dukat hub

6,600

 

 

 

 

3.5

130

52,772

 -  

 -  

740

Dukat

4,960

0.4

240

 -  

 -  

3.1

72

38,190

 -  

 -  

491

Lunnoye

1,370

1.2

267

 -  

 -  

4.7

54

11,721

 -  

 -  

205

Goltsovoye

40

 -  

374

 -  

 -  

4.7

 -  

542

 -  

 -  

7

Arylakh

230

0.6

326

 -  

 -  

4.6

4

2,319

 -  

 -  

36

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Varvara hub

19,710

 

 

 

 

1.4

791

 -  

12.7

 -  

858

Varvara (3)

11,640

0.9

 -  

0.49

 -  

1.1

354

 -  

12.7

 -  

421

Komar

3,260

1.4

 -  

 -  

 -  

1.4

142

 -  

 -  

 -  

142

Maminskoye (4)

4,810

1.9

 -  

 -  

 -  

1.9

295

 -  

 -  

 -  

295

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Omolon hub

8,300

 

 

 

 

2.7

634

9,154

 -  

 -  

721

Birkachan

3,210

2.2

6

 -  

 -  

2.3

226

659

 -  

 -  

233

Sopka Kvartsevaya

3,170

1.2

57

 -  

 -  

1.8

128

5,842

 -  

 -  

182

Oroch (5)

250

3.7

155

 -  

 -  

5.3

29

1,229

 -  

 -  

42

Olcha

200

9.9

19

 -  

 -  

10.1

62

120

 -  

 -  

63

Dalneye (6)

860

1.9

32

 -  

 -  

2.1

52

879

 -  

 -  

58

Tsokol Kubaka

230

5.9

7

 -  

 -  

6.0

44

49

 -  

 -  

44

Burgali (7)

380

7.9

31

 -  

 -  

8.2

95

375

 -  

 -  

98

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Voro hub

9,450

 

 

 

 

1.6

491

891

 -  

 -  

500

Voro

9,450

1.6

3

 -  

 -  

1.6

491

891

 -  

 -  

500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Svetloye hub

1,930

 

 

 

 

2.5

157

229

 -  

 -  

157

Svetloye

1,930

2.5

4

 -  

 -  

2.5

157

229

 -  

 -  

157

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Development and exploration projects

 

 

13,630

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.8

 

 

1,573

 

 

7,603

 

 

 -  

 

 

 -  

 

 

1,653

Nezhda (9)

11,730

3.6

20

 -  

 -  

3.9

1,372

7,603

 -  

 -  

1,452

Veduga (10)

320

3.1

 -  

 -  

 -  

3.1

32

 -  

 -  

 -  

32

Kutyn (11)

1,580

3.3

 -  

 -  

 -  

3.3

169

 -  

 -  

 -  

169

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Proved

66,970

 

 

 

 

2.6

4,838

70,649

12.7

-

5,690

Kapan (discontinued) (13)

50

1.6

30

0.34

1.17

3.2

2

44

0.2

0.5

5

Total Proved (including discontinued operations)

67,020

 

 

 

 

2.6

4,841

70,693

12.9

0.5

5,695

 

Probable

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Standalone Mines

47,680

 

 

 

 

6.9

10,556

 -  

 -  

 -  

10,556

Albazino

11,000

4.5

 -  

 -  

 -  

4.5

1,604

 -  

 -  

 -  

1,604

Mayskoye

8,340

6.9

 -  

 -  

 -  

6.9

1,843

 -  

 -  

 -  

1,843

Kyzyl project (Bakyrchik) (2)

28,340

7.8

 -  

 -  

 -  

7.8

7,109

 -  

 -  

 -  

7,109

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dukat hub

5,560

 

 

 

 

3.9

131

49,735

 -  

 -  

702

Dukat

4,050

0.5

290

 -  

 -  

3.7

68

37,724

 -  

 -  

483

Lunnoye

1,030

1.8

234

 -  

 -  

4.8

60

7,715

 -  

 -  

159

 

Tonnage

Grade

Content

 

Kt

Au, g/t

Ag, g/t

Cu,

%

Zn, %

GE, g/t

Au,

Koz

Ag,

Koz

Cu, Kt

Zn,

 Kt

GE, Koz

Goltsovoye

120

 -  

329

 -  

 -  

4.1

 -  

1,269

 -  

 -  

17

Arylakh

100

0.9

306

 -  

 -  

4.6

3

972

 -  

 -  

16

Perevalnoye

260

 -  

247

 -  

 -  

3.3

 -  

2,056

 -  

 -  

27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Varvara hub

34,360

 

 

 

 

1.8

1,888

 -  

14.8

 -  

1,966

Varvara (3)

5,980

1.2

 -  

0.64

 -  

1.6

237

 -  

14.8

 -  

315

Komar

18,490

1.7

 -  

 -  

 -  

1.7

1,033

 -  

 -  

 -  

1,033

Maminskoye (4)

9,890

1.9

 -  

 -  

 -  

1.9

618

 -  

 -  

 -  

618

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Omolon hub

1,560

 

 

 

 

8.3

400

1,540

 -  

 -  

416

Birkachan

1,020

8.7

25

 -  

 -  

9.0

284

824

 -  

 -  

292

Sopka Kvartsevaya

90

4.3

137

 -  

 -  

5.8

12

383

 -  

 -  

16

Olcha

180

9.5

25

 -  

 -  

9.8

55

147

 -  

 -  

57

Tsokol Kubaka

110

6.9

12

 -  

 -  

7.0

25

42

 -  

 -  

25

Burgali (7)

160

4.7

28

 -  

 -  

5.0

24

144

 -  

 -  

25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Voro hub

330

 

 

 

 

16.9

71

1,057

18.9

18.1

180

Voro

10

3.6

4

 -  

 -  

3.6

1

1

 -  

 -  

1

North Kaluga (8)

320

6.7

101

5.81

5.58

17.1

70

1,056

18.9

18.1

179

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Svetloye hub

3,290

 

 

 

 

2.6

278

364

 -  

 -  

278

Svetloye

3,290

2.6

3

 -  

 -  

2.6

278

364

 -  

 -  

278

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Development and exploration projects

 

 

35,420

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.7

 

 

4,119

 

 

11,692

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

4,256

Nezhda (9)

26,290

3.4

13

 -  

 -  

3.5

2,844

10,981

 -  

 -  

2,960

Veduga (10)

6,030

4.9

 -  

 -  

 -  

4.9

950

 -  

 -  

 -  

950

Kutyn (11)

2,070

3.3

 -  

 -  

 -  

3.3

217

 -  

 -  

 -  

217

Lichkvaz (12)

1,030

3.3

21

0.27

 -  

3.9

108

711

2.8

 -  

129

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Probable

128,200

 

 

 

 

4.5

17,443

64,387

36.4

18.1

18,354

Kapan (13)

3,420

2.1

41

0.45

1.73

4.4

236

4,554

15.5

59.1

486

Total Probable

(including discontinued operations)

131,620

 

 

 

 

4.5

17,679

68,941

51.8

77.2

18,839

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proved + Probable

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Standalone Mines

55,030

 

 

 

 

6.6

11,619

 -  

 -  

 -  

11,619

Albazino

16,460

4.3

 -  

 -  

 -  

4.3

2,271

 -  

 -  

 -  

2,271

Mayskoye

9,900

6.9

 -  

 -  

 -  

6.9

2,181

 -  

 -  

 -  

2,181

Kyzyl project (Bakyrchik) (2)

28,670

7.8

 -  

 -  

 -  

7.8

7,167

 -  

 -  

 -  

7,167

 

Dukat hub

 

12,160

 

 

 

 

 

3.7

 

261

 

102,507

 

-

 

-

 

1,442

Dukat

9,010

0.5

262

 -  

 -  

3.4

140

75,914

 -  

 -  

974

Lunnoye

2,400

1.5

253

 -  

 -  

4.7

114

19,436

 -  

 -  

364

Goltsovoye

160

 -  

341

 -  

 -  

4.3

 -  

1,810

 -  

 -  

24

Arylakh

330

0.7

320

 -  

 -  

4.6

7

3,291

 -  

 -  

53

Perevalnoye

260

 -  

247

 -  

 -  

3.3

 -  

2,056

 -  

 -  

27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Varvara hub

54,070

 

 

 

 

1.6

2,679

 -  

27.5

 -  

2,823

Varvara (3)

17,620

1.0

 -  

0.56

 -  

1.3

591

 -  

27.5

 -  

736

Komar

21,750

1.7

 -  

 -  

 -  

1.7

1,175

 -  

 -  

 -  

1,175

Maminskoye (4)

14,700

1.9

 -  

 -  

 -  

1.9

913

 -  

 -  

 -  

913

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tonnage

Grade

Content

 

Kt

Au, g/t

Ag, g/t

Cu,

%

Zn, %

GE, g/t

Au,

Koz

Ag,

Koz

Cu, Kt

Zn,

Kt

GE, Koz

Omolon hub

9,860

 

 

 

 

3.6

1,034

10,693

 -  

 -  

1,136

Birkachan

4,230

3.8

11

 -  

 -  

3.9

509

1,483

 -  

 -  

525

Sopka Kvartsevaya

3,260

1.3

59

 -  

 -  

1.9

140

6,225

 -  

 -  

199

Oroch (5)

250

3.7

155

 -  

 -  

5.3

29

1,229

 -  

 -  

42

Olcha

380

9.7

22

 -  

 -  

10.0

117

267

 -  

 -  

120

Dalneye (6)

860

1.9

32

 -  

 -  

2.1

52

879

 -  

 -  

58

Tsokol Kubaka

340

6.2

8

 -  

 -  

6.3

69

91

 -  

 -  

70

Burgali (7)

540

7.0

30

 -  

 -  

7.2

119

519

 -  

 -  

123

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Voro hub

9,780

 

 

 

 

2.2

562

1,948

18.9

18.1

679

Voro

9,460

1.6

3

 -  

 -  

1.6

492

892

 -  

 -  

501

North Kaluga (8)

320

6.7

101

5.81

5.58

17.1

70

1,056

18.9

18.1

179

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Svetloye hub

5,220

2.6

4

 

 

2.6

435

593

 -  

 -  

435

Svetloye

5,220

2.6

4

 -  

 -  

2.6

435

593

 -  

 -  

435

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Development and exploration projects

 

 

49,050

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.7

 

 

5,692

 

 

19,295

 

 

 2.8  

 

 

 -  

 

 

5,909

Nezhda (9)

38,020

3.4

15

 -  

 -  

3.6

4,216

18,585

 -  

 -  

4,412

Veduga (10)

6,350

4.8

 -  

 -  

 -  

4.8

982

 -  

 -  

 -  

982

Kutyn (11)

3,650

3.3

 -  

 -  

 -  

3.3

386

 -  

 -  

 -  

386

Lichkvaz (12)

1,030

3.3

21

0.27

 -  

3.9

108

711

2.8

 -  

129

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Proved + Probable

195,170

 

 

 

 

3.8

22,281

135,036

49.1

18.1

24,044

Kapan (13)

3,470

2.1

41

0.45

1.72

4.4

238

4,597

15.6

59.6

490

Total Proved + Probable (including discontinued operations)

198,640

 

 

 

 

3.8

22,520

139,634

64.7

77.8

24,534
                           

1)       Ore Reserves in accordance with the JORC Code (2012). Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding.                 

2)       Previous estimate prepared by RPA Inc. as at 01.01.2015. Price: Au = US$1,200/oz. Revised estimate was prepared by Polymetal as at 01.01.2019 (accounts only for depletion).

3)       Cu grade in Ore Reserves only represents average grade in flotation feed. Ore Reserves for flotation: 2.6 Mt Proved and 2.3 Mt Probable.

4)       Estimate prepared by Polymetal as at 01.01.2014. Price: Au = US$1,300/oz. Revised estimate was not performed due to lack of material changes.

5)       Stockpiled Ore Reserves.

6)       Stockpiled Ore Reserves.

7)       Estimate prepared by Polymetal as at 01.01.2016. Price: Au = US$1,100/oz and Ag = US$15/oz. Revised estimate was not performed due to lack of material changes.

8)       Initial estimate prepared by Polymetal as at 01.07.2014. Price: Au = US$1,300/oz, Ag = US$20/oz, Cu = US$7,000/t and Zn = US$1,700/t. Revised estimate was not performed due to lack of material changes.

9)       Initial estimate prepared by CSA as at 01.04.2018. Price: Au = US$1,200/oz and Ag = US$16/oz. Revised estimate was not performed due to lack of material changes.

10)    Ore Reserves are presented in accordance with the Company's ownership equal to 74.3%.

11)    Initial estimate prepared by Snowden as at 01.01.2015. Price: Au= US$1,300/oz. Only Ore Reserves estimate for Heap Leach. Revised estimate was not performed due to lack of material changes.

12)    Initial estimate prepared by Polymetal as at 01.01.2018. Price: Au = US$1,200/oz, Ag = US$16/oz, Cu = US$5,500/t. Revised estimate was prepared by Polymetal as at 01.01.2019 (accounts only for depletion).

13)    Asset sold in January 2019. Initial estimate prepared by Polymetal as at 01.01.2018. Price: Au = US$1,200/oz, Ag = US$16/oz, Cu = US$5,500/t and Zn = US$2,200/t. Revised estimate was prepared by Polymetal as at 01.01.2019 (accounts only for depletion).


Mineral Resources as at 1 January 2019 (1)

 

 

 

Tonnage 

 

 

Grade

Content

 

Kt

Au, g/t

Ag, g/t

Cu,

%

Zn, %

Pb, %

GE, g/t

Au, Koz

Ag, Koz

Cu,

Kt

Zn, Kt

Pb,

Kt

GE,

Koz

Measured

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Standalone Mines

 

4,410

 

 

 

 

 

 

5.3

 

751

 

 -  

 

 -  

 

 -  

 

-  

 

751

Albazino

2,990

2.1

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

2.1

206

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

206

Mayskoye

1,220

13.0

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

13.0

512

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

512

Kyzyl project (Bakyrchik) (2)

200

5.1

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

5.1

33

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

33

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dukat hub

1,380

 

 

 

 

 

7.2

57

21,833

 -  

 -  

 -  

320

Dukat

680

0.9

496

 -  

 -  

 -  

6.4

20

10,898

 -  

 -  

 -  

140

Lunnoye

550

2.0

416

 -  

 -  

 -  

7.3

35

7,464

 -  

 -  

 -  

131

Goltsovoye

80

 -  

980

 -  

 -  

 -  

13.1

 -  

2,470

 -  

 -  

 

33

Arylakh

70

0.9

459

 -  

 -  

 -  

7.3

2

1,000

 -  

 -  

 -  

16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Varvara hub

11,480

 

 

 

 

 

1.1

292

 -  

23.9

 -  

 -  

418

Varvara (4)

10,400

0.7

 -  

 0.40

 -  

 -  

1.1

240

 -  

23.9

 -  

 -  

366

Komar

100

2.5

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

2.5

8

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

8

Maminskoye (5)

980

1.4

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

1.4

44

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

44

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Omolon hub

1,020

 

 

 

 

 

3.1

92

1,067

 -  

 -  

 -  

103

Birkachan

20

17.0

53

 -  

 -  

 -  

17.5

10

31

 -  

 -  

 -  

10

Oroch (6)

480

1.2

51

 -  

 -  

 -  

1.7

19

795

 -  

 -  

 -  

27

Olcha

170

5.0

16

 -  

 -  

 -  

5.2

29

93

 -  

 -  

 -  

30

Dalneye (7)

220

1.1

16

 -  

 -  

 -  

1.2

8

112

 -  

 -  

 -  

8

Tsokol-Kubaka

130

6.6

9

 -  

 -  

 -  

6.7

28

36

 -  

 -  

 -  

28

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Voro hub

260

 

 

 

 

 

2.8

22

40

 -  

 -  

 -  

23

Voro

260

2.7

5

 -  

 -  

 -  

2.8

22

40

 -  

 -  

 -  

23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Svetloye hub

50

 

 

 

 

 

3.1

5

6

 -  

 -  

 -  

5

Svetloye

50

3.1

4

 -  

 -  

 -  

3.1

5

6

 -  

 -  

 -  

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Development and exploration projects

1,640

 

 

 

 

 

3.6

178

420

1.2

 -  

 -  

188

Nezhda (11)

220

4.0

9

 -  

 -  

 -  

4.1

28

61

 -  

 -  

 -  

29

Veduga (12)

290

0.8

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

0.8

7

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

7

Kutyn (13)

740

4.1

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

4.1

97

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

97

Lichkvaz (15)

390

3.5

28

0.30

 -  

 -  

4.3

45

359

1.2

 -  

 -  

55

Total Measured

20,240

 

 

 

 

 

2.8

1,397

23,367

25.1

 -  

 -  

1,807

Kapan (16)

20

5.2

74

0.95

4.05

 -  

10.0

3

38

0.2

0.6

 -  

5

Total Measured (including discontinued operations)

20,260

 

 

 

 

 

2.8

1,400

23,404

25.2

0.6

-

1,813

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Indicated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Standalone Mines

7,280

 

 

 

 

 

6.1

1,426

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

1,426

Albazino

3,330

4.6

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

4.6

492

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

492

Mayskoye

1,210

10.0

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

10.0

390

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

390

Kyzyl project (Bakyrchik) (2)

2,740

6.2

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

6.2

545

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

545

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tonnage

Grade

Content

 

Kt

Au, g/t

Ag, g/t

Cu,

%

Zn, %

Pb, %

GE, g/t

Au, Koz

Ag, Koz

Cu,

Kt

Zn, Kt

Pb,

Kt

GE,

Koz

Dukat hub

1,270

 

 

 

 

 

11.7

91

31,002

 -  

 -  

 -  

479

Dukat

440

0.9

469

 -  

 -  

 -  

6.0

13

6,686

 -  

 -  

 -  

86

Lunnoye

180

2.4

325

 -  

 -  

 -  

6.6

14

1,877

 -  

 -  

 -  

38

Goltsovoye

110

 -  

829

 -  

 -  

 

11.1

 -  

3,025

 -  

 -  

 

40

Arylakh

60

1.3

320

 -  

 -  

 -  

5.7

2

622

 -  

 -  

 -  

11

Perevalnoye

10

 -  

405

 

 

 

5.4

 -  

181

 

 

 

2

Primorskoye (3)

470

4.2

1,238

 -  

 -  

 -  

20.0

62

18,610

 -  

 -  

 -  

301

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Varvara hub

17,130

 

 

 

 

 

1.8

907

 -  

12.2

 -  

 -  

971

Varvara (4)

7,700

1.4

 -  

0.53

 -  

 -  

1.6

338

 -  

12.2

 -  

 -  

402

Komar

8,280

1.9

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

1.9

514

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

514

Maminskoye (5)

1,150

1.5

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

1.5

55

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

55

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Omolon hub

850

 

 

 

 

 

9.5

182

6,853

 -  

 -  

 -  

259

Birkachan

60

11.2

23

 -  

 -  

 -  

11.4

20

42

 -  

 -  

 -  

21

Olcha

70

9.1

28

 -  

 -  

 -  

9.5

20

61

 -  

 -  

 -  

21

Tsokol-Kubaka

20

6.2

11

 -  

 -  

 -  

6.3

3

6

 -  

 -  

 -  

3

Irbychan

360

4.7

130

 -  

 -  

 -  

6.1

54

1,502

 -  

 -  

 -  

71

Nevenrekan

340

7.8

476

 -  

 -  

 -  

13.1

86

5,243

 -  

 -  

 -  

144

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Voro hub

5,130

 

 

 

 

 

6.3

731

2,539

26.8

42.6

 -  

1,038

Voro

180

2.6

4

 -  

 -  

 -  

2.7

16

22

 -  

 -  

 -  

16

Tamunier (10)

2,190

3.4

10

 -  

 -  

 -  

3.5

242

690

 -  

 -  

 -  

245

Saum

1,260

2.4

45

2.14

3.39

 -  

9.9

96

1,827

26.8

42.6

 -  

399

Pesherny

1,500

7.8

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

7.8

378

-

 -  

 -  

 -  

378

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Svetloye hub

3,680

 

 

 

 

 

3.4

404

139

 -  

 -  

 -  

404

Svetloye

1,500

2.3

3

 -  

 -  

 -  

2.4

113

139

 -  

 -  

 -  

114

Levoberezhny

2,180

4.1

 -  

 -  

 -  

 -  

4.1