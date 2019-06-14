Polymetal: Report on payments to governments for the year 2018

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 14 June 2019

Polymetal International plc

Report on payments to governments for the year 2018

Polymetal issues the report on payments to government for the year ended 31 December 2018.

INTRODUCTION

This Report provides an overview of the payments to governments made by Polymetal International plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter referred to as "Polymetal") for the year 2018 as required under the UK's Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large extractive companies, whose securities are publicly listed on a UK-regulated stock market, that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

BASIS OF PREPARATION

Legislation

This report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.

Reporting entities

This Report includes payments to governments made by Polymetal plc and its subsidiary undertakings (Polymetal). Payments made by entities over which Polymetal has joint control or significant influence are excluded from this Report.

Activities

Payments made by Polymetal to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining activities made to the refineries owned by the government agencies and any payments which are not directly attributable to the production and exploration activities.

Government

Government includes any national, regional or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government.

Project

Payments are reported at project level except that payments that are not attributable to a specific project are reported at legal entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, or licence agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.

"Substantially interconnected" means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, or licence agreements that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.

License agreements are aggregated for the purposes of reporting as a single project only when those legal agreements have substantially similar terms and are both geographically and operationally integrated.

Payments

The information is reported under the following payment types:

Income taxes

These are taxes paid by Polymetal on its income and profits in accordance with legislation enacted in the applicable jurisdiction. Payments are reported net of refunds. Value added tax, personal income taxes, social taxes, property taxes are excluded.

The maximum income tax rate in Russia is set at 20% and is allocated between federal budget and the budgets of the relevant constituent regions. In 2018 and 2017 the following proportion was applied: 3% was remitted to the federal budget, whereas 17% were allocated to the regional budgets. From 1 January 2017 Omolon Gold Mining Company LLC and Magadan Silver JSC are entitled to the decreased statutory income tax rate of 17% for the operations held in the Special Economic Zone of the Russian Far East, as well as decreased mining tax rate (paying at 60% of the standard mining tax rates). In return for obtaining this tax relief the members of the regional special economic zone are obliged to invest 50% of their tax savings each year in the Special Economic Zone Development Program. From 1 January 2017, Svetloye LLC has received tax relief as Regional Investment Project and is entitled to the statutory income tax rate of 0% up to 2021, as well as to decreased mining tax rates.

In Kazakhstan and Armenia income taxes are set at 20% and there are no regional or local income taxes in these countries.

Mining tax

Mining tax is a royalty payable in Russian Federation, Kazakhstan and Armenia, which is calculated based on the value of the precious metals extracted in the period. This value is usually determined based on the realised selling price of precious metals or, in case if there were no sales during the period, cost of production of metals extracted (Russian Federation) or the average market price (Kazakhstan) during the period. Royalty payable in Armenia is calculated as a percentage of actual sales during the reporting period.

Mining tax in Russia is levied at federal level, and is then reallocated between federal and respective regional budgets based on the following proportion: 40% of total tax collected to the federal budget, 60% to regional budgets. Mining tax and royalties in Kazakhstan and Armenia are levied at central government level.

Licence fees

These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded. No significant licence fees individually more than 86,000 GBP were paid during the year ended 31 December 2018.

Rental fees

The land in the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan on which the Group's production facilities are located is owned by the state. The Group leases this land through operating lease agreements.

Other payments

Other payments include payments made and social commitments in accordance with subsoil contracts attributable to the Kyzyl project and investment in the Special Economic Zone Development Program of Omolon Gold Mining Company LLC and Magadan Silver JSC.

Cash and in-kind payments

Payments are reported on cash basis. No in-kind payments were made during years ended 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2017.

Materiality Level

Any payment, whether made as a single payment or as a series of related payments, below GBP 86,000 within a financial year is excluded from this Report.

Payments made to governments by a joint ventures or associates of the Group in proportion to the company's interest in the respective venture or associate are insignificant to this Report based on materiality level set.

Exchange Rate

Relevant payments are made by Polymetal in Russian Rubles, Kazakh Tenge and Armenian Dram and for the purpose of this Report are translated to the US Dollar based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant monthly average rate.

PAYMENTS PER GOVERNMENT FOR THE YEAR 2018 Government 000'$ Income tax Mining tax Rental fees Licence fees Other1 Total Russia 94,652 68,408 2,161 130 9,643 174,994 Kazakhstan 9,611 15,898 60 - 5,425 30,994 Armenia 388 13,241 228 - 12 13,869 Total 104,651 97,547 2,449 130 15,080 219,857 PAYMENTS PER PROJECT1 Entity 000'$ Project Country/ Government Region Income tax Mining tax Rental fees Licence fees Other1 Total Gold of Northern Urals CJSC Voro Russia Svedlovskaya oblast' 25,962 8,180 83 - 79 34,304 Okhotskaya Mining and Exploration Company LLC Okhotsk Russia Khabarovskiy Kray 8,328 5,751 301 34 42 14,456 Svetloye LLC Svetloye Russia Khabarovskiy Kray - 290 3 33 326 Magadan Silver JSC Dukat Russia Magadanskaya oblast' 34,420 14,527 604 45 5,111 54,707 Mayskoye Gold Mining Company LLC Mayskoye Russia Chukotka Autonomous Okrug 12,322 6 25 12,353 Omolon Gold Mining Company LLC Omolon Russia Magadanskaya oblast' 6,929 8,603 403 31 4,230 20,196 Albazino Resources Ltd Albazino Russia Khabarovskiy Kray 19,013 19,025 474 17 123 38,652 Varvarinskoye JSC Varvara Kazakhstan n/a 4,701 2,370 11 - 444 7,526 Komarovskoye Mining Company LLC Komar Kazakhstan n/a 3,004 5,333 11 - 467 8,815 Bakyrchik Mining Venture LLC Kyzyl Kazakhstan n/a 1,906 8,195 34 - 4,489 14,624 Inter Gold Capital LLC Kazakhstan n/a - - 4 - 25 29 Kapan MPC CJSC Kapan Armenia n/a 388 13,241 228 - 12 13,869 Total 104,651 97,547 2,449 130 15,080 219,857

______________________

1 Includes payments under Special Economic Zone Development Program of kUS$ 4,172 for Omolon Gold Mining Company LLC and kUS$ 4,979 for Magadan Silver JSC.

PAYMENTS PER GOVERNMENT FOR THE YEAR 2017 Government 000'$ Income tax Mining tax Rental fees Licence fees Other1 Total Russia 79,692 61,728 2,096 31 18,267 161,814 Kazakhstan 12,960 8,911 61 - 4,370 26,302 Armenia - 3,961 222 - 1,302 5,485 Total 92,652 74,600 2,379 31 23,939 193,601 PAYMENTS PER PROJECT1 Entity 000'$ Project Country/ Government Region Income tax Mining tax Rental fees Licence fees Other1 Total Gold of Northern Urals CJSC Voro Russia Svedlovskaya oblast' 23,305 8,102 98 5 65 31,575 Okhotskaya Mining and Exploration Company LLC Okhotsk Russia Khabarovskiy Kray 9,211 7,382 287 2 34 16,916 Svetloye LLC Svetloye Russia Khabarovskiy Kray - - 217 - 14 231 Magadan Silver JSC Dukat Russia Magadanskaya oblast' 21,548 8,814 655 13 14,172 45,202 Mayskoye Gold Mining Company LLC Mayskoye Russia Chukotka Autonomous Okrug - 9,644 - - 28 9,672 Omolon Gold Mining Company LLC Omolon Russia Magadanskaya oblast' 14,587 9,715 403 9 3,890 28,604 Albazino Resources Ltd Albazino Russia Khabarovskiy Kray 11,041 18,071 436 2 64 29,614 Varvarinskoye JSC Varvara Kazakhstan n/a 9,803 3,370 11 - 511 13,695 Komarovskoye Mining Company LLC Komar Kazakhstan n/a 2,637 5,527 11 - 307 8,482 Bakyrchik Mining Venture LLC Kyzyl Kazakhstan n/a 484 14 36 - 3,522 4,056 Inter Gold Capital LLC Kazakhstan n/a 36 - 3 - 30 69 Kapan MPC CJSC Kapan Armenia n/a - 3,961 222 - 1,302 5,485 Total 92,652 74,600 2,379 31 23,939 193,601

______________________

1 Includes payments under Special Economic Zone Development Program of kUS$ 3,822 for Omolon Gold Mining Company LLC and kUS$ 13,952 for Magadan Silver JSC.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY, ADR: AUCOY) (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-20 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

