Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (BlackRock)

12/04/2019 | 02:05am EST

Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: TR-1 Notification (BlackRock)
04-Dec-2019 / 10:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Polymetal International PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, DE, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

 

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

29/11/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

02/12/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.00%

0.07%

5.07%

470,188,201

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

Below 5%

N/A

Below 5%

 
             

 

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

JE00B6T5S470

 

23,527,737

 

5.00%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

23,527,737

5.00%

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

 

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

 

 

Cash

355,439

0.07%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

355,439

0.07%

   
                   

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

See Attachment

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

11. Additional informationxvi

 

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein
 

020 7743 3650

 
         

 

Place of completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

Date of completion

2 December, 2019


Section 9 Attachment

 

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Fund Advisors

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.

 

 

 

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Group Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Canada Holdings LP

 

 

 

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

 

 

 

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

Trident Merger, LLC

 

 

 

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

 

 

 

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.

 

 

 

BlackRock Japan Holdings GK

 

 

 

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

 

 

 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

 

 

 

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.

 

 

 

BlackRock HK Holdco Limited

 

 

 

BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BlackRock, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

 

 

 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: POLY
Sequence No.: 33181
EQS News ID: 927751

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=927751&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
